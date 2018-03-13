Home > Gist > Metro >

Mad man chops kindergarten pupils to death in Ogun

Two kindergarten pupils, both four years old, were reportedly hacked to death by a mentally challenged man.

In Ogun State, Nigeria, the police are on the trail of a mad man who reportedly chopped two kindergarten pupils to death.

This happened on Monday, March 12, 2018, a day that saw the suspect, Lekan Adebisi, visit the St. John’s Primary School, Agodo, where the deceased go to study.

Mubarak Kalesowo and Sunday Obituyi, the victims both 4 years old, were having lunch break before the assault, report says.

The assailant, Adebisi, who has been  widely certified as having a mental challenge, soon fled the scene following the attack.

“We got a report this afternoon (Monday) that a man, Lekan Adebisi, whom residents said was mentally-deranged, entered the premises of St. John’s Primary School, Agodo, in the Ogun Waterside Local Government Area and hacked two pupils, Mubarak Kalesowo, and Sunday Obituyi, to death.

“The incident happened while the pupils were on the school field during lunch break.

“As I speak to you, the Area Commander, Ogbere and the Ogbere and Abigi DPOs, are at the scene of the incident.

“We learnt that the assailant fled after wrecking the havoc, but our operatives are already on his trail.”

“When he is eventually arrested, we will take him to psychiatric hospital to ascertain his mental health," says Abimbola Oyeyemi, the state's Police Public Relations Officer in a chat with Punch News.

Man believed to be mentally deranged butchers pupils to death

Gaji Adamu, a man suspected to be mentally unstable reportedly killed two pupils studying at the Jafi Primary School, located in the Kwaya Kusar town of Bornu state.

The incident occurred on Thursday, November 30, 2017, according to a report compiled by the Daily Post News, stating that the alleged lunatic entered the educational facility with a machete.

A teacher and a female pupil sustained injuries from the attack which unleashed the fury of a mob who descended on the subject, leaving him unconscious before he was transported to a hospital.

The remains of the deceased, two boys, have been deposited at the Gombe General Hospital.

DSP Victor Isuku, the Police Public Relations Officer confirmed the report in a statement:

“The corpses and injured have been evacuated to Gombe general hospital for deposition and treatment of the victims."

State police commissioner, Damian A. Chukwu, also instructed that Adamu be transferred to the Borno state criminal investigation department for an investigation expected to confirm his mental well-being.

