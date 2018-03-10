Lover's sperm cures woman of pimples

news

Thanks to her lover's sperm, a woman named Angela Nwosu has dealt with a disturbing pimple problem by applying semen to her face.

She shared proof of this in a Facebook post on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

Nwosu who declined to go into details concerning how she acquired substance however provided tips on how the facial solution worked for her.

"I used SPERM for pimple treatment, and am slightly disgusted to report that it actually worked.

"Yes ladies! your man can indeed help you to have golden glowing face. It may sound weird but trust me when I say it works and it’s the best.

"Sperm is good for skin care. Proteins and other nutrients rich in sperm can help for a flawless facial treatment.

"My mother always told me, 'You don't need a man to be beautiful,' but that belief was dangerously threatened recently.

"I won't go into the details (trust me, it was more awkward than sexy), but whether it was a lack of communication or an accident, I ended up covered in sperm — and I was pretty pissed off about it.

"Then, I remembered my research and snagged some of the sperm we were both covered in to put on the pimples on my face," writes Nwosu.

Followers who found her post hilarious joined in the conversation with more funny comments.

One of her friends, Mary Cynthia made known her intentions to mix sperm with a disinfectant in order to get the best effect.

Her only hindrance lies in how she will acquire the male substance in a large quantity.

Grieving mom gets twins from dead son's sperm

Rajashree Patil, a 49-year-old woman who was considered medically unfit to deliver babies now has an opportunity to nurse a set of twins delivered thanks to her dead son's sperm .

The middle age woman reportedly lost the deceased identified as Prathamesh to a deadly tumour - a factor that created in her a desire to have a piece of him.

She was inserted with the male reproductive cell belonging to the her late child.

Due to an incapability to handle IVF treatment, Patil opted for a much younger surrogate.

According to the Daily Mail, luck smiled on her when she received an egg donated by an anonymous.

This was fertilized by Prathamesh's sperm which led to the birth of a set of twins, a boy and a girl.

Patil, now an excited grandmother made a commitment to raise the babies, named Prathamesh (boy) and Prisha (girl) as her own.