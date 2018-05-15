Lady dies after meeting Facebook boyfriend

news

A young lady who died after meeting a Facebook boyfriend has been ushered in to her death with kind prayers.

This was captured in a social media post by a user, Nancy Oluwadarasimi Nancy, who offered a note of advice to her audience while trying to come to terms with the passing of the deceased.

Her key warning bothered on paying attention to safety while meeting new acquaintances.

"I m deeply shocked at the suddeness of ur demise, take hearts Mr debemu..

"This girl died after meeting her Facebook boyfriend yesterday,***praying that the Almighty God forgive should forgive all her transgressions and accept her into his kingdom. Amen.

"Pls girls be careful of who you mingle with, this world is very wicked ... Still can't believe this

"May your gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Rip Sochi," reads a post by Nancy.

2 brothers behead sibling accused of bewitching them

Two brothers, Akaninyene and Ime Enyeokpon, alleged to have murdered sibling named Friday, have been arrested by the police in Akwa-Ibom State.

The pair reportedly laid an ambush for the deceased who was on a hunting trip and beheaded him.

This was based on their conviction that their late brother bewitched them, causing them to be poor.

Mr. Adeyemi Ogunjemilusi, the state police commissioner, confirmed the arrest in the capital, Uyo.

It was gathered that the suspects decapitated Friday's body, burying his head and leaving the his other parts to rot.

“The deceased, one Friday Enyeokpon ‘m’ of Ikot Abasi Asutan Village in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area left his house and went into the bush to check his traps and while still in the bush, the suspects, one Akaninyene Enyeokpon ‘m’, and Ime Enyeokpon ‘m’, both of same address, emerged from their hideouts, unlawfully killed the deceased, beheaded the deceased, buried the deceased’s head and abandoned the lifeless body in the bush.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime, noting that the deceased bewitched them with witchcraft and caused their misfortune in life.

“The deceased’s head was exhumed and deposited in the mortuary and two machetes used by the suspects in the murder of the deceased were recovered. Investigation is still in progress,” says Ogunjemilusi.