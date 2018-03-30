Home > Gist > Metro >

Knife removed from man's brain in 5-hour surgery in South Africa

A fight at a bar put a South African man in a situation where he had to fight for his life.

A knife has been removed from the brain of a man, Tshepiso Mothibi‚ in a five-hour surgery conducted by doctors in Magogoe, South Africa.

The 23-year-old patient was reportedly stabbed on the head when a fight broke out at a bar he was having drinks at.

This happened on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, according to Times Live News, which added that the victim immediately rushed to the Tshepong Hospital for medical attention.

CEO of the Klerksdorp/Tshepong Hospital Complex, Polaki Mokatsane, described the operation as a complicated one.

“The surgery took five hours to complete successfully. The patient underwent craniotomy to open a portion of the skull.

"The knife was carefully disengaged and withdrawn from the brain in a controlled manner, without causing internal bleeding or injury to the structures of the brain.

"This patient was very lucky. Had the object cut through the major internal carotid arteries or injured the brain stem‚ he could have lost his life," says Mokatsane.

