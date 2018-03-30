news

A knife has been removed from the brain of a man, Tshepiso Mothibi‚ in a five-hour surgery conducted by doctors in Magogoe, South Africa.

The 23-year-old patient was reportedly stabbed on the head when a fight broke out at a bar he was having drinks at.

This happened on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, according to Times Live News, which added that the victim immediately rushed to the Tshepong Hospital for medical attention.

CEO of the Klerksdorp/Tshepong Hospital Complex, Polaki Mokatsane, described the operation as a complicated one.

“The surgery took five hours to complete successfully. The patient underwent craniotomy to open a portion of the skull.

"The knife was carefully disengaged and withdrawn from the brain in a controlled manner, without causing internal bleeding or injury to the structures of the brain.

"This patient was very lucky. Had the object cut through the major internal carotid arteries or injured the brain stem‚ he could have lost his life," says Mokatsane.

Nasty God Is Good bus accident has got woman thanking God for life

The miraculous survival of her sister who was involved in a nasty car accident has made a woman, Joy Joseph, offer thanks to God.

A video shared on Facebook showed a massive wreckage involving a God Is Good (GIG) bus enroute Benin and another vehicle.

According to Joseph who is Law degree undergraduate at the University of Benin, her sister had just arrived Nigerian following a trip abroad.

"So my elder sister survived this and you wanna tell me there's no God up there.

"Tell me what He can't do, lemme show you what He has done...

"She just came back to the country to spend the Easter with us and they wanted to change the narrative. She had the accident on her way to Benin.

"I can't even describe how grateful I am right now.

"When my sister told me about it, I thought it was a minor accident until my other sister sent me photos," writes Joy Joseph while sharing her thanks to God.