King Of Swaziland's 8th wife commits suicide from drug overdose

Before her passing, Queen Senteni Masango was reportedly banned from attending her sister's funeral.

  • Published:
Queen Senteni Masango reportedly died after taking a drug overdose inspired by depression. play

(Mwakilishi)
Queen Senteni Masango, the eighth wife of King Mswati III of Swaziland, has committed suicide after taking a drug overdose.

The deceased who died on Friday, April 6, 2018, has been buried based on custom demands.

Masango, who is survived by two children was laid to rest two days after her passing.

play King Mswati III's 8th wife commits suicide from drug overdose (Daily Maverick)

 

According to Kenya's Standard Media, the late queen died after ingesting 40 capsules of Amitriptyline reportedly used to battle mental illnesses.

Her death occurred within a week of losing sister, Nombuso, whose funeral service she could not attend based on an order given by her husband.

An intense state of depression is believed to have motivated a suicide. The Citizen News submitted that the deceased suffered from a "major depressive disorder and lack of attention disorder."

Swaziland’s Prime Minister, Dr. Sibusiso Dlamini, had words of comfort for King Mswati III during the trying period.

“Death is a sad moment for anyone, and this one which affects Their Majesties is shared by the country as a whole, and as a nation, we are deeply touched at the news of her passing on,” says Dlamini in a note of condolence to the king whose late wife last attended a public outing, the Marula Festival in February 2018.

(The Times)

ALSO READ: King of Swaziland flaunts 14th wife

The Citizen News also reported that beautiful Queen Senteni Masango was confined to a mansion for a period of three years with no visit from her king.

