Some kids appeared to be on their best behaviour after a man believed to be mentally challenged visited the Tasty Fried Chicken (TFC), restaurant in Ogba, Lagos.

A clip shared via Instablog9ja's IG saw the lunatic walk into the eatery while customers were having a meal.

He seemed to be angry over a matter but his sentence construction failed to give a clear picture of the bone of contention.

While this was going on, little children who witnessed the uncontrollable outburst stayed glued in their positions until the mentally challenged man who visited TFC in his underpants left the scene.

Some customers however managed to remain oblivious of the uncomfortable scene.