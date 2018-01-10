Kemi Olunloyo gets released from prison

Home > Gist > Metro >

The media personality announced her freedom from prison in an Instagram post. She called for an intervention in living conditions.

Controversial media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, has been released from prison. She made this known in an Instagram broadcast published on Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

A video of Olunloyo addressing her followers upon gaining freedom saw her attribute her liberation to efforts made by Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charlyboy.

She also credited #OurMumuDonDo, a platform sponsored by the latter.

Olunloyo who was held at the Port Harcourt Prisons, Rivers State, lamented about the living conditions in the facility. She called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to look into how the inmates can enjoy better care.

"Good evening. I am Kemi Omololu Olunloyo, a Nigerian journalist. It's Tuesday, January 9, 2018.Happy new year to you my friends and my supporters.

"I was released earlier this evening from Port-Harcourt Maximum Prison here in Nigeria at 05:30 PM. To the feds who have arrested me three times and released me three times, we are journalists - we know our mission, we will not be intimidated.

"The feds need to get into the Port-Harcourt Maximum Prison. 4175 inmates, 75 of us women; 4100 men. 18 to 25, mostly from the South-South and South-East. Not empowered, marginalized and they look bad.

"Health wise? Many hungry, so many problems in there. That prison needs to be decongested. To my fans, keep up the good work, have a great new year, keep to your resolution. My brother Charly Boy and the OurMumuDonDo movement. Thank you for all your support," Olunloyo said in an address that lasted for a minute.

How Olunloyo's became a jail-bird

The former US and Canada-based journalist went to prison following her allegation linking Pastor David Ibiyeomie of the Salvation Ministries with adultery.

A picture of the 'Snitchlady' alongside journalist Samuel Walson, surfaced the internet on Thursday, March 30, 2017.

This was after a series of bail hearing but the vocal gun violence activist could not free herself from an impending jail term.

Her trouble began when she was arrested from her Ibadan residence and taken to Port Harcourt, where she was to spend weeks handling legal battles.

Before this period, she was involved with a number of confrontation with some Nigerian celebrities such as Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie.

Despite strained relationship which saw the latter make threats of filing a legal suit, none of her altercations had materialized into anything serious until her encounter with Ibiyeomie who was accused of having an affair with Iyabo Ojo.

