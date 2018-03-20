Is homosexuality God's punishment for child abortions?

news

Comments offered by an American evangelist, Linda Harvey, suggests a link between homosexuality and a widespread child abortion.

This was expressed in a note by the preacher who spoke at the "Bringing America Back to Life" convention.

Various debates, mainly in a form of criticism, have placed focus on the immorality associated with same-sex relationships, a factor Harvey attributed to God's vengeance.

“You may have thought these were separate issues, but they are foundationally connected.

"One has to consider, first of all, the horrifying possibility that this complete sexual and human identity meltdown could be an aspect of God’s judgment on us for aborting millions of our children.

"We won’t know until we see him, but it is very possible that as an instrument of God’s judgment, he is using the punishment to come on us through our children, the corruption of our children.

"Even more horrifying, we are letting it happen," the evangelist observed according to online media.

The reaction towards homosexuality in Nigeria is one of blunt disapproval as indicated in the Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act.

A 14-year jail term is the proscribed punishment for an offender.

LGBTQ activism in Nigeria

In Nigeria's popular culture, UK-based Nigerian Bisi Alimi, is the main attention when it concerns gay rights activism.

He has been connected on numerous occasions to controversies relating to a bid to get equal freedom for individuals who have unique sexual interests.

In 2017, Alimi criticized his countrymen over the hero's welcome given to homosexual CNN reporter, Richard Quest , who visited Nigeria at the time.

In what he terms as hypocrisy, Alimi expressed displeasure over the incessant attacks on his personality. He wonders why such treatment was not directed at the English journalist.