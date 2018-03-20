Home > Gist > Metro >

Is homosexuality God's punishment for child abortions?

Satanic World Is homosexuality God's punishment for child abortions?

Linda Harvey offered an explanation concerning how homosexuality has become widespread menace.

  • Published:
An American evangelist, Linda Harvey, has submitted that homosexuality is tied to numerous cases of child abortion. play

An American evangelist, Linda Harvey, has submitted that homosexuality is tied to numerous cases of child abortion.

(Sportello Deidiritti)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Comments offered by an American evangelist, Linda Harvey, suggests a link between homosexuality and a widespread child abortion.

This was expressed in a note by the preacher who spoke at the "Bringing America Back to Life" convention.

play Is homosexuality God's punishment for child abortions? (Truth Wins Out)

 

Various debates, mainly in a form of criticism, have placed focus on the immorality associated with same-sex relationships, a factor Harvey attributed to God's vengeance.

“You may have thought these were separate issues, but they are foundationally connected.

"One has to consider, first of all, the horrifying possibility that this complete sexual and human identity meltdown could be an aspect of God’s judgment on us for aborting millions of our children.

"We won’t know until we see him, but it is very possible that as an instrument of God’s judgment, he is using the punishment to come on us through our children, the corruption of our children.

"Even more horrifying, we are letting it happen," the evangelist observed according to online media.

ALSO READ: Lady threatens to frame man as gay for refusing to have sex with her

The reaction towards homosexuality in Nigeria is one of blunt disapproval as indicated in the Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act.

A 14-year jail term is the proscribed punishment for an offender.

LGBTQ activism in Nigeria

In Nigeria's popular culture, UK-based Nigerian Bisi Alimi, is the main attention when it concerns gay rights activism.

He has been connected on numerous occasions to controversies relating to a bid to get equal freedom for individuals who have unique sexual interests.

Bisi Alimi, the face of an angelic troublemaker play

Bisi Alimi, the face of an angelic troublemaker

(Pulse)

 

In 2017, Alimi criticized his countrymen over the hero's welcome given to homosexual CNN reporter, Richard Quest, who visited Nigeria at the time.

ALSO READ: Gay rights activist criticizes Nigerians for welcoming Richard Quest

In what he terms as hypocrisy, Alimi expressed displeasure over the incessant attacks on his personality. He wonders why such treatment was not directed at the English journalist.

Alimi, who got married in 2016 to his British lover, Anthony has taken any opportunity presented to him in lashing at those who have negative opinion about his sexuality.

Gay Men Touch Vagina For The First Time!
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Oh My God! This divorce story will shock you beyond your wildest imaginationbullet
2 Racism Why are Africans hated in this part of Malaysia?bullet
3 Casting Out Evil Spirit Mother kills baby in attempt to exorcise herbullet

Related Articles

LGBTQ Kind Indian gay prince Singh Gohil, offers free shelter to underprivileged homosexuals
Psycho! Sex-seeking landlord flings female tenant off 3-storied building
Homosexuality What would you do if you found out your son was gay?
Blackmail! Lady threatens to frame man as gay for refusing to have sex with her
Homophobia This Malaysian newspaper wants to show you "How to spot a Gay"
Oh My God! This divorce story will shock you beyond your wildest imagination
There Is God! Church refuse refund request made by member who mistakenly paid N111k as tithe (Audio)
"Black Panther" Bisi Alimi says no Nigerian actor was 'good enough' for new blockbuster
No More Scrubs! Broke guy drags slay queen who uses vagina for money
Homophobia How a gay Nigerian is exploring self-love in the African Diaspora

Metro

A battle over who gets to keep a teleporting charm has caused the death of a woman killed by her son.
'Juju' Family Nightcrawler youth kills mum who kept teleporting charm for herself
The deceased
Painful Loss Heartbroken lady loses desire to live after mum's passing
A phone conversation with wife proved to be last activity of a Nigerian man, Marley Biose, who died in Helsinki, Finland.
Witches At Work Phone call kills Nigerian man in Finland
You are dead, we cant revive you - Court tells 63-year-old 'ghost'
Pathetic Video You are dead, we can't revive you - Court tells 63-year-old 'ghost'