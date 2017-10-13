Home > Gist > Metro >

'I needed to raise N300K to pay my wife's bride price'

Love 'Nwantinti' 'I needed to raise N300K to pay my wife's bride price' - Robbery suspect

An armed robbery suspect arrested in Ondo State has confessed that the pressure to raise the bride price for his wife forced him into crime.

  • Published:
Chukwuma Okoro [Left] and another suspect during their parade play

Chukwuma Okoro [Left] and another suspect during their parade

(Total Media)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An armed robbery suspect arrested by the Ondo State Police Command has confessed that the desire to make N300,000 to enable him to pay his wife's bride price led him into the crime.

The suspect, Chukwuma Okoro who was paraded alongside other criminals at the headquarters of the State Command in Akure, the state capital, was arrested while trying to rob a sales girl of N500,000.

Pleading for mercy and another chance, Okoro said the pressure from his wife and her family to pay her bride price was too much for him and he had to take to crime to raise the funds.

ALSO READ: "Man Alone: 'I wish I had listened to my wife's warning'- Armed robbery suspect"

The State Police Public Relations Officer [PPRO], Femi Joseph who spoke while parading the suspect, said Okoro and the other suspects were among the armed robbers who had been terrorizing the state in the recent time.

Joseph said that Okoro and his gang attacked the girl who was taking the sum of N500,000 to the bank and as he was trying to forcefully collect the money from the girl, he was arrested by passersby.

“Okoro attacked a sales girl who was going to the bank to deposit a sum N500,000. As he was struggling to collect the money from her, the girl raised the alarm that attracted the passerby who arrested him.”

Joseph added that a locally made pistol was recovered from Okoro after he was arrested.

Okoro who said he was a vegetable seller in Akure, explained that his efforts to satisfy his wife and her family pushed him to robbery.

“It is my wife and her family that pushed me into it. I have never stolen in my life, this is the first time. She ran away from my house since three weeks ago and I have been begging her to come back, so I started looking for money to pay her bride price before she comes back.”

ALSO READ: "In The Dark: Wife claims she never knew husband was an armed robber"

The police spokesman said the suspect and others would soon be charged to court, adding that the command would not relent in the fight against crimes and criminality in the state.

More

Serious Indictment 'Police officer demanded sex from me in exchange for bail' - Female robbery suspect
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Xenophobia Loading Watch how Indian men tied up Nigerian to post,...bullet
2 Wonder Working God Warri Prophet performs 'manhood erection' miracle...bullet
3 Murder At Noon South African police kill Nigerian student [Graphic...bullet

Related Articles

Devil In Disguise Notorious armed robber arrested while playing keyboard in church
Jungle Justice Mob buries robbery suspect alive
Loving Mum Mother of 10 arrested for assisting son’s robbery gang
Stranger Than Fiction Suspected robber found dead hanging on a fence in Kogi (Tweet Video)
African Magic Robbers return money to owner after he sent juju after them
Kidnap Kingpin Police unmask female officer who helped Evans escape
Face Of Evil 'I have raped more than 30 women in 3 years' - Notorious armed robber
Most Wanted Police arrest Zidane, most wanted serial killer in Imo

Metro

Some men of God now sell the Blood of Jesus to their members
The Hustle Is Real Blood Of Jesus now sells for N2K in Akwa Ibom church
Pulse Nigeria Poll Fabian should be happy he did not marry Dorcas, readers say
A worried career woman needs advice
Morning Teaser 'My fiance wants me to pay my bride price'
Nigeria Police
In Ilorin Police now reportedly merchandising for ritual killers