'I wish I had listened to my wife's warning'

An armed robbery suspect arrested recently by the Decoy Team of Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command has voiced his regret in not heeding the advice of his wife to desist from crime.

The suspect, Augustine Uchenna also known as Pally Young or P-Young, was a member of a 10-man gang arrested by the team following a series of robberies across the state.

ALSO READ: "Bad Egg: Dismissed sergeant arrested for armed robbery in Rivers"

P-Young, a father of seven who said he was a Danfo [commercial bus] driver before veering into crime, confessed that he was lured into the robbery gang by the leader, Isima, alias C-Man, also a Danfo driver.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer [PPRO], ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, the suspects were arrested in the Ayobo area of the state as they were planning for an operation.

P-Young who said he was full of regrets over his crimes, said he was arrested alongside two members while they were in an uncompleted building planning for the robbery operation.

He said that before his recent arrest, had been previously arrested and spent 13 months in prison and when he was released, his wife warned him against crime but he refused to listen to her.

He added that upon his release, he was invited by other gang members to Isima’s residence where they hosted him to a party to celebrate his freedom.

Thereafter, the gang regrouped and planned another operation in Ayobo but on the day they had planned to attack the residents, they were sighted by a group of vigilante members who chased them away.

ALSO READ: "Chameleon: Policeman who doubled as pastor arrested for robbery in Port Harcourt"

But luck ran out on them when they regrouped again and planned for their operation in the uncompleted building where they were arrested.