Home > Gist > Metro >

'I wish I had listened to my wife's warning'

Man Alone 'I wish I had listened to my wife's warning'- Armed robbery suspect

An armed robbery suspect who was arrested by the police in Lagos said if he had listened to his wife, he would not have been nabbed.

  • Published:
Augustine Uchenna, alias P-Young disobeyed his wife's advise and got himself into trouble play

Augustine Uchenna, alias P-Young disobeyed his wife's advise and got himself into trouble

(Augustine Uchenna, alias P-Young disobeyed his wife's advise and got himself into trouble)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An armed robbery suspect arrested recently by the Decoy Team of Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State Police Command has voiced his regret in not heeding the advice of his wife to desist from crime.

The suspect, Augustine Uchenna also known as Pally Young or P-Young, was a member of a 10-man gang arrested by the team following a series of robberies across the state.

ALSO READ: "Bad Egg: Dismissed sergeant arrested for armed robbery in Rivers"

P-Young, a father of seven who said he was a Danfo [commercial bus] driver before veering into crime, confessed that he was lured into the robbery gang by the leader, Isima, alias C-Man, also a Danfo driver.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer [PPRO], ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, the suspects were arrested in the Ayobo area of the state as they were planning for an operation.

P-Young who said he was full of regrets over his crimes, said he was arrested alongside two members while they were in an uncompleted building planning for the robbery operation.

He said that before his recent arrest, had been previously arrested and spent 13 months in prison and when he was released, his wife warned him against crime but he refused to listen to her.

He added that upon his release, he was invited by other gang members to Isima’s residence where they hosted him to a party to celebrate his freedom.

Thereafter, the gang regrouped and planned another operation in Ayobo but on the day they had planned to attack the residents, they were sighted by a group of vigilante members who chased them away.

ALSO READ: "Chameleon: Policeman who doubled as pastor arrested for robbery in Port Harcourt"

But luck ran out on them when they regrouped again and planned for their operation in the uncompleted building where they were arrested.

More

Enemies Within Security man, accomplice murder Pakistani boss over money
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Xenophobia Loading Watch how Indian men tied up Nigerian to post,...bullet
2 Wasted Generation Nigerians angry with girl who posted nude birthday...bullet
3 Denis Sassou Nguesso Congo's president rocked by scandal following...bullet

Related Articles

Jungle Justice Mob buries robbery suspect alive
Devil In Disguise Notorious armed robber arrested while playing keyboard in church
Face Of Evil 'I have raped more than 30 women in 3 years' - Notorious armed robber
In The Blood Ex-councillor arrested for kidnapping Kogi Gov's mother
African Magic Robbers return money to owner after he sent juju after them
Stranger Than Fiction Suspected robber found dead hanging on a fence in Kogi (Tweet Video)
Loving Mum Mother of 10 arrested for assisting son’s robbery gang
Most Wanted Police arrest Zidane, most wanted serial killer in Imo
Serious Indictment 'Police officer demanded sex from me in exchange for bail' - Female robbery suspect

Metro

Daddy Freeze
Daddy Freeze 'Jacob that paid tithes still ended up as a slave in Egypt' - OAP
Emmanuel Ekweogu murdered his father for trying to correct him
Mental Case Deranged man murders father in Imo
South Africa Police have killed another Nigerian student in their country
Murder At Noon South African police kill Nigerian student [Graphic Photos]
This young man is seriously confused and needs advice (Illustration)
Morning Teaser 'How do I stop my best friend from marrying a prostitute?'