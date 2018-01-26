news

An illegal raid carried out by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), has led to the death of Mrs. Asiata Adeyanju, who died following the arrest of her 17-year-old son.

The incident occurred on the evening of Wednesday, January 24, 2018, close to the residence of the deceased located at 9, Ajenifuja Street, Ilupeju, Lagos. The Nations News reported that the hypertensive woman collapsed while trying to stop the policemen from taking away her child identified as Muiz.

According to more reports, the latter was attempting to switch on a power generator in front of his house when he was forcefully picked up by the FSARS representatives. He was soon released after his father, Musendiku Adeyanju who was saying his prayers approached the police to have him released.

The news of his mother's death appeared to have motivated them to promptly free the captive. Sadly, none of the people arrested during the raid were taken to the police station. They were reportedly freed for a fee following the tragedy.

“I was pulling the generator’s starter when the policemen grabbed my trousers and asked me to enter the bus.

"Before I knew what was going on, two of the officers started slapping me. They took me away with some other people I didn’t know. They were moving round the area, picking up people.

"They wore black shirts with ‘FSARS’ boldly written on them," says Muiz.

The husband of the deceased confirmed to The Nation that he was able to secure his son's release after telling the FSARS men that his wife had collapsed due to the unlawful arrest of Muiz.

He received a call that his wife had died while securing his child.

“I returned from work around 9pm, after which my wife served my food.

"After the dinner, I performed ablution to observe the prayers I missed. I was in the middle of the prayers when there was power outage. My wife instructed Muiz to start the generator in front of the house.

“The boy was arrested by FSARS when he was about to put on the set. I overheard one of my neighbours, Mr Emmanuel, telling the policemen that the boy lives in the house.

"I had to break the prayers to attend to the situation. Before I got to the scene, the police van had left the spot. We ran after them but we didn’t see them.

“I was returning home to take my car and search for the police van when I saw my wife at the street junction, gasping. People around rushed her to a hospital. I joined neighbours in search for the police van.

"We met the FSARS officers at a junction in Ilupeju and I explained to them my wife had collapsed because of my son’s arrest. That was when they released the boy to us. We had barely left that scene when I got a call that my wife had died,” Musendiku disclosed.

The incident is one of many cases of police brutality against Nigerian citizens .

Despite the intense criticism that has trailed their activities, more people have continue to fall victim to their harsh behaviour.