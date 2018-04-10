Husband made to watch as thieves gang rape wife in Cross River

news

A protest organized by some women in Cross River state has ensured the arrest of a gang of thieves who raped a woman while her husband watched.

According to reports, the group visited an Okuni Ikom farm on Monday, November 6, 2017, where they stole bags of cocoa.

They capped the heist by taking turns to sleep with the female victim.

Over 1000 women from the Okuni community reportedly took to the street to speak against the act labeled as "barbaric".

Members of the gang have been apprehended following an earlier release.

Dr. Inyang Asibong, the state Commissioner of Health and colleague, Dr. Betta Edu, the Director General of the state's Primary Healthcare Development Agency confirmed this.

Pressure has been mounted on the Attorney General of Cross River State, Joe Abang, who has been urged to conduct a speedy prosecution of the suspects.

Mentally ill pastor apprehended for raping woman abducted at church vigil

In Delta State, Nigeria, a man named Paul who was described as mentally ill , has been apprehended by the police for the alleged abduction and subsequent rape of a 21-year-old woman identified as Esther, who was attending a church vigil.

Punch News reported that the incident which occurred in Ibusa located in the state capital Asaba, saw the suspect hold the victim against her will.

She was reportedly locked up in his shop until she was rescued on Thursday, January 18, 2018.

The event ensured that Esther's family entered panic mode. According to Punch, they searched for her after the church service held at the Living Faith Church to no avail. After ceaseless prayers organized by the worship center, the victim was eventually found thanks to her brother's friend.

The latter had visited Paul's shop to buy some items when she was discovered. She was reportedly hypnotized and bluntly refused to leave the location with her family.

“We went for a vigil at our church on Friday, January 12. We could not find her after the service. My sister is a special child. She had convulsion while she was young and it affected her. She can’t read and write.

“Someone saw her at the man’s shop on Thursday and raised the alarm. When we got there, we discovered that the man had bought new clothes for her. She had been hypnotised and refused to follow us.

"Later, she said the man made her to swear with a Bible that she would not leave him and that if she did, she would die. He should be in his 50s.

“We learnt that he chased away his wife and children a long time ago. He sells souvenirs outside the church (Winners Chapel).

"The church does not have anything to do with him," Esther's brother who insisted on being anonymous told Punch News.

ALSO READ: 16 kidnappers who drink the blood of human beings captured in Niger

While addressing newsmen, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, the Police Public Relations Officer for Delta State, confirmed the incident but was not able to offer facts concerning the allegation of rape leveled against the suspect Paul.

“We are investigating a case of abduction. The victim is suspected to be physically challenged.

“The so called pastor is not a pastor. He has a history of mental illness. Be that as it may, it is not for the police to establish who is mad or not.

"The appropriate authorities will take care of that. It is case of abduction, which we may have to charge to court," he revealed.