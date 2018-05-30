Home > Gist > Metro >

How to create a 737 PIN

GT Bank How to create a 737 PIN

GTBank recently implemented the use of a Personalized Identification Number (PIN) for completing transactions on the 737 banking platform.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Renowned for its simplicity and efficiency, GTBank’s 737 USSD Banking Service is the most robust USSD banking platform in Nigeria, staying miles ahead of its competitors and setting the pace for innovation in mobile banking.

How to create a 737 pin play

How to create a 737 pin

 

The Bank has continued to expand the services and features of the 737 service platform to make banking from a mobile device simple, fast and secure. GTBank recently implemented the use of a Personalized Identification Number (PIN) for completing transactions on the 737 banking platform.

This means that customers can now create a 4 - digit PIN and use this PIN to authenticate their transactions.

*How to create a 737 PIN*

To create a PIN for completing all your 737 transactions, simply dial *737*5#, complete the authentication process to confirm that you are the account holder and create a 4 – digit PIN (known only to you).

*Why you should create a PIN*

The use of a PIN for 737 transactions further improves the security of the 737 platform. It provides the perfect balance between the convenience of completing your transactions with a single dial and the safety in knowing that even if you lose your phone, your account remains secure.

Remember that your 737 PIN is just as important as your ATM PIN or internet banking details, so you should never share it with anyone or keep it where a third party might have access to it. If you ever feel that your PIN has been compromised, repeat the Create PIN process by dialing *737*5# immediately and choose a different set of 4 digits to authenticate your 737 transactions.

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 X-Men Material Man climbs risky balcony to rescue baby from falling off...bullet
2 "Yahoo Boys" Masters of love scams arrested by EFCCbullet
3 Unimaginable! Orphanage rejects donation from lawmaker, turns her awaybullet

Related Articles

Frustration Deported man takes it out on wife, almost cuts her head off
Dunes Center Davido, Chioma's mall experience (Assurance)
Midem Nigerian/Afrobeats panel to hold on Tuesday 5 June – Friday 8 June 2018
Police Brutality Male hair stylist locked in jail for looking like a girl
Stranger Things Sad mum unable to see new baby before it disappeared in nurse's care
Mental Case Boxer reportedly murders Tinder date for lying about being a virgin
Cleaning The Land Homes belonging to Ondo rape suspects purified with 'juju'

Metro

5 myths about sex, condoms and contraceptives
MTV Shuga IRL 5 myths about sex, condoms and contraceptives
Pastor gives woman 48 strokes of cane to make her get husband
Deliverance Pastor gives desperate woman 48 strokes of cane to make her get husband
Homes belonging to Ondo rape suspects purified with 'juju'
Cleaning The Land Homes belonging to Ondo rape suspects purified with 'juju'
A woman and her mother suffered a machete attack in the hands of Nigerian husband who was deported to country.
Frustration Deported man takes it out on wife, almost cuts her head off