Home > Gist > Metro >

Grieving mom gets twins from dead son's sperm

Death Brings Life Grieving mom gets twins from dead son's sperm

A middle age woman, Rajashree Patil, has been blessed with an opportunity to be a new mother thanks to her late son's sperm.

  • Published:
A grandmother got a chance to nurse a set of twins made possible through her dead son's sperm. play

A grandmother got a chance to nurse a set of twins made possible through her dead son's sperm.

(Essence)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rajashree Patil, a 49-year-old woman who was considered medically unfit to deliver babies now has an opportunity to nurse a set of twins delivered thanks to her dead son's sperm.

The middle age woman reportedly  lost the deceased identified as Prathamesh to a deadly tumour - a factor that created in her a desire to have a piece of him.

She was inserted with the male reproductive cell belonging to the her late child.

Due to an incapability to handle IVF treatment, Patil opted for a much younger surrogate.

According to the Daily Mail, luck smiled on her when she received an egg donated by an anonymous.

play Grieving mom gets twins from dead son's sperm (Financial Times)

 

This was fertilized by Prathamesh's sperm which led to the birth of a set of twins, a boy and a girl.

Patil, now an excited grandmother made a commitment to raise the babies, named Prathamesh (boy) and Prisha (girl) as her own.

In a picture she was seen holding the infants alongside a relation believed to have given birth to the newborn.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Controversy Veteran pastor says the Bible supports polygamy, Christians...bullet
2 Painful Death Woman dies after consuming breast milk concoctionbullet
3 iPhone Slay Queen shows how each type of iPhone warrants different...bullet

Related Articles

Disaster! Dad mistakenly crushes 2-yr-old son to death with car
Human Cruelty Pastor turns monster to protect son from future babymama
Double Tragedy Mom, baby retrieved from well after going missing
Father's Love Nigerian lawyer battles London hospital to save brain-damaged son
Demonic People Eyes of 2-yr-old child gouged out in suspected ritual murder
Addict! Nigerian lady confesses strong love for sex
Close Your Eyes Disgraced woman stripped of borrowed underwear in public (Video)

Metro

Jungle justice given to a man who used snake to rob.
Magical Thief Snake beheaded for stealing phones and money in New Benin Market
Dim Chukwuneye Williams was arraigned for concealing the sum of $23,000 in a birthday cake.
'Ogbologbo' Man who allegedly smuggled $23,000 in birthday cake arraigned in Lagos court
Broken bottle was used to almost snuff life out of a man by his friend
In Lagos Auto mechanic, 24, docked for allegedly stabbing man with broken bottle
 
In Lagos Court rejects wife’s prayer for marriage dissolution, reconciles couple