Grieving mom gets twins from dead son's sperm

Rajashree Patil, a 49-year-old woman who was considered medically unfit to deliver babies now has an opportunity to nurse a set of twins delivered thanks to her dead son's sperm .

The middle age woman reportedly lost the deceased identified as Prathamesh to a deadly tumour - a factor that created in her a desire to have a piece of him.

She was inserted with the male reproductive cell belonging to the her late child.

Due to an incapability to handle IVF treatment, Patil opted for a much younger surrogate.

According to the Daily Mail, luck smiled on her when she received an egg donated by an anonymous.

This was fertilized by Prathamesh's sperm which led to the birth of a set of twins, a boy and a girl.

Patil, now an excited grandmother made a commitment to raise the babies, named Prathamesh (boy) and Prisha (girl) as her own.