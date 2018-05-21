news

In Ogbia, Bayelsa State, a teenage girl, Lillian Friday who is 16 years old, has been stabbed in the eye by a cultist , Josephine, who wants her to join her gang at all cost.

The incident occurred on Thursday, April 26, 2018, according to a Punch News report.

Friday, a pupil of Community Secondary School, Otuoke, is reportedly receiving treatment from her injuries which came about after several acts of intimidation by Josephine and her group.

The victim has often relied on the intervention of family members and even motorists to escape the pressure she was made to undergo due to the demands of the cultist who once left her unconscious after one nasty encounter.

"Friday and her family reportedly came from Emeyal to Otuoke all in the Ogbia LGA in 2017, where she and one of her assailants (Josephine) became neighbours," says a Punch News report.

On one occasion, Lillian Friday had just delivered an amount meat pie to the residence of a loved one when the menacing group accosted her but some pedestrians helped her get away.

She however wasn't so lucky on their next meeting.

“Josephine and her gang members waylaid me and started beating me. I tried to resist them and Josephine bit me on my cheek before some passers-by separated us.

"After, I ran home. Josephine and her gang followed me and one of my aunts had to chase them away.

“After a while, that same day, I started feeling pains as a result of the bite I suffered from Josephine. I decided to buy some drugs. I didn’t know that Josephine and her gang members were lurking around.

"It was on my way to the drug store that they attacked me again. I was held by four other girls (all pupils of CSS Otuoke) while Josephine injured me, leaving me unconscious. I regained consciousness in the hospital," Friday told Punch.

Her experiences is one in a growing list in Bayelsa where cultism is reportedly a state-wife affair.