Home > Gist > Metro >

Teenage girl stabbed in the eye by cultist who wants her at all cost

Blend Or Die Teenage girl stabbed in the eye by cultist who wants her at all cost

There appears to be no chance of escaping for a teenage girl who resisted an invitation to join a gang of cultists.

  • Published:
Secondary school students in Bayelsa state are considered a market for acts of cultism in the state. play

Secondary school students in Bayelsa state are considered a market for acts of cultism in the state.

(Punch News)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Ogbia, Bayelsa State, a teenage girl,  Lillian Friday who is 16 years old, has been stabbed in the eye by a cultist, Josephine, who wants her to join her gang at all cost.

The incident occurred on Thursday, April 26, 2018, according to a Punch News report.

Friday, a pupil of Community Secondary School, Otuoke, is reportedly receiving treatment from her injuries which came about after several acts of intimidation by Josephine and her group.

In a bid to free arrested members, cultists numbering over 40 reportedly raided a police station, causing the death of innocent residents. play Teenage girl stabbed in the eye by cultist who wants her at all cost (Press)

 

The victim has often relied on the intervention of family members and even motorists to escape the pressure she was made to undergo due to the demands of the cultist who once left her unconscious after one nasty encounter.

"Friday and her family reportedly came from Emeyal to Otuoke all in the Ogbia LGA in 2017, where she and one of her assailants (Josephine) became neighbours," says a Punch News report.

On one occasion, Lillian Friday had just delivered an amount meat pie to the residence of a loved one when the menacing group accosted her but some pedestrians helped her get away.

ALSO READ: ANSU cultist killed in battle to become next "Point One"

She however wasn't so lucky on their next meeting.

“Josephine and her gang members waylaid me and started beating me. I tried to resist them and Josephine bit me on my cheek before some passers-by separated us.

"After, I ran home. Josephine and her gang followed me and one of my aunts had to chase them away.

“After a while, that same day, I started feeling pains as a result of the bite I suffered from Josephine. I decided to buy some drugs. I didn’t know that Josephine and her gang members were lurking around.

"It was on my way to the drug store that they attacked me again. I was held by four other girls (all pupils of CSS Otuoke) while Josephine injured me, leaving me unconscious. I regained consciousness in the hospital," Friday told Punch.

An attack launched by a gang of cultists has rendered a 16-year-old teen, Lilian Friday, hospitalized. play

An attack launched by a gang of cultists has rendered a 16-year-old teen, Lilian Friday, hospitalized.

(Daily Mail)

 

Her experiences is one in a growing list in Bayelsa where cultism is reportedly a state-wife affair.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Cursed 55-yr-old pastor flogged for abducting, impregnating 10-yr-oldbullet
2 Alex Ex-BBN star claims Snapchat account was hacked after 'after sex'...bullet
3 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet

Related Articles

Fanatic Spartacus inspired cultist nabbed in Ogun
Gang Rivalry AAU undergraduate killed by suspected cultists in Obalende
David Becomes Goliath Over 100 cultists in Delta raid police station to free members
Survival Of The Fittest ANSU cultist killed in battle to become next "Point One"
'Waka Waka' Lady who travelled to Delta for sex falls in the hands of ritual killers
In Ile-Ife Court remands 3 cultists over alleged breach of public peace
Bravery Turns Disaster UNICAL student killed while struggling with masked armed robber
End Of The Road Son of ex-policeman, 5 others arrested for 11 murders, cultism

Metro

SARS operative seen grinding and smoking weed while hanging out with mates.
Enjoying Life SARS trio abandon guns to smoke weed in snitch video
Best Behaviour Kids grip each other in fear when lunatic visited fried chicken restaurant
Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot
Royal Wedding Media personality wedded wife in blue version of Prince Harry's suit in 2014
Bishop Michael Curry
Royal Wedding Meet Bishop Michael Curry who officiated Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wedding