Fulani herdsman caught making love to his cow

news

A viral video has captured a Fulani herdsman while making love to his cow in Kubwa, Abuja.

The clip, shared via Twitter on Monday, March 26, 2018, revealed a man who assumed a thrusting position in a bid to penetrate the animal.

"Herdsman seen having s*x with one of his cows, today, at Kubwa, Abuja," reads a tweet by Instablogja which also included a footage of the shocking incident.

The police in Niger State, Nigeria, have apprehended a teenage boy, Kabiru Idi, for having sex with a goat.

His arrest was aided by a secret information offered to the law enforcement agents. The Daily Post News reported that the suspect had engaged in the act twice so far.

Babalola Adewole, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Niger State Police Command confirmed the authenticity of the report.

He stated that Idi who is from the Bosso Local Government Area of the state will be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.

The PRO also reaffirmed the police commitment to fighting crime in Niger state. “The suspect would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations," he said.

“Meanwhile, we will not relent in the fight against crime in the state until perpetrators are brought to book. We are determined to make Niger State crime-free.”

Just like homosexuality, sexual intercourse with animals has been another trend of immorality facing Nigeria.

African countries frown against such behaviour and have set up structures to ensure that they have no place in the society though no much is being done about corruption.