Fire razes 22 shops in Kano

In Kano Fire razes 22 shops, says State Fire Service PRO

The Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano, that the incident happened 3.10 a.m.

An early morning fire outbreak on Wednesday destroyed at least, 22 shops at Yankatako market in Rijiyar Lemo in Kano.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano, that the incident happened 3.10 a.m.

“We received a distress call early hours of today (Wednesday) from one Muhammed Yahaya from Kurna division at about 3.10 a.m that, there was fire outbreak at the market.

”On receiving the information, we quickly sent some of our personnel and fire fighting vehicle to the scene of the incident at about 3.14 a.m to quench the fire, “he said.

Mohammed said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

He advised traders at the market and other residents to be more careful and desist from using instruments capable of triggering fire as a way of guarding against future occurrence.

The spokesman also advised the people to keep fire bucket, blanket and fire extinguisher that would enable them curtail the fire before calling on the fire service. 

