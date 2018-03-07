Home > Gist > Metro >

FIFA World Cup Trophy touches Nigerian soil, tours Abuja

Coca-Cola Trophy Tour FIFA World Cup lands in Abuja

The Trophy left Kampala, Uganda, and flew into Abuja as part of a global tour plan of 91 cities in 51 countries.

  • Published:
FIFA World Cup Trophy touches Nigerian soil, tours Abuja play

FIFA World Cup Trophy touches Nigerian soil, tours Abuja

(Coca-Cola)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The original, solid-gold, FIFA World Cup Trophy, which has been on a global pre-World Cup tournament tour courtesy of The Coca-Cola Company, landed in Nigeria on Wednesday 7 March 2018.

The Trophy left Kampala, Uganda, and flew into Abuja as part of a global tour plan of 91 cities in 51 countries.

On ground to receive the coveted Trophy at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, was the Hon Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), other key officials of the NFF, representatives of Coca-Cola, cultural troupes and many football loving members of the public.

FIFA World Cup Trophy touches Nigerian soil, tours Abuja play

FIFA World Cup Trophy touches Nigerian soil, tours Abuja

(Coca-Cola)

 

With Nigeria’s Super Eagles having qualified to participate in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Nigerians have great expectations and the showcase of the World Cup in Abuja and Lagos is building up fans’ excitement ahead of this year’s FIFA World Cup tournament – in which Coca-Cola is a favorite.

An excited Managing Director of Coca-Cola Nigeria, Bhupendra Suri, noted that with Coca-Cola’s passion for football and Nigeria’s undying love for football, Coca-Cola is pleased to spread the World Cup happiness as part of efforts to get football fans ready for the greatest sporting fiesta come June 2018 in Russia.

From the Abuja International Airport, the Trophy proceeded to the Transcorp Hilton for a press engagement with the media before moving to the Presidential Villa where President Mohamadu Buhari received the Trophy.

FIFA World Cup Trophy touches Nigerian soil, tours Abuja play

FIFA World Cup Trophy touches Nigerian soil, tours Abuja

(Coca-Cola)

 

The President is the only personality in Nigeria authorized to touch the Trophy. A dinner was also organized at the Banquet Hall of the State House in honor of the Trophy.

From the Presidential Villa, the Trophy proceeded back to Transcorp Hilton for a VIP viewing dinner.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy™ will be available for viewing by the general public at the Abuja Old Parade Ground on the 8th and 9th March 2018.

Meanwhile, the Trophy will be arriving Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos for another leg of the tour in Lagos, which includes an arrival ceremony at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, a VIP viewing dinner at Eko Hotel and Suites, and public viewing of the Trophy at Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

The football season has officially kick-off.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Swift Justice Police gun down 6-man kidnap gangbullet
2 Wicked World 16-yr-old girl who was raped, impregnated by doctor, diesbullet
3 Not In Nigeria Doctors protest too much salarybullet

Related Articles

Wold Cup Trophy Seeing is believing: We can bring the trophy home
World Cup FIFA trophy would be live in Lagos and Abuja!
Racist Comment British Airways probes hostess' video insulting Nigerian passengers
World Cup 1 week to see the Original FIFA Trophy LIVE
World Cup Trophy FIFA cup winner, Christian Karembeu, to arrive Nigeria
Coca-Cola Trophy Tour 5 things you should look forward to at the event

Metro

That moment when the FIFA World Cup Trophy was lifted by President Buhari
Buhari That moment when the FIFA World Cup Trophy was lifted by Mr. President
Coca-Cola Trophy Tour: 5 things to look forward to at the event
Coca-Cola Trophy Tour 5 things you should look forward to at the event
Italian police confirmed that the suspect surrendered himself after killing the Senegalese migrant.
Depressed Soul Man who intended suicide kills African woman instead
Isaiah is the son of a Nigerian father. He suffered brain damage following a deprivation of air before birth.
Poor Baby! Doctors to withdraw life support for brain-damaged Isaiah Haastrup