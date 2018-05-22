Female food seller hits man on his sexual organ

Home > Gist > Metro >

A woman reported to have hit her neighbour on his scrotum has been made to appear before a judge.

A food vendor is seen preparing a meal by the roadside.

(Punch News)
A domestic fight has resulted in painful consequences for a man, Emeka Igwe, who was physically assaulted by a female food vendor, Kelechi Ugwu, who reportedly hit him on his scrotum.

The incident occurred on Saturday, May 12, 2018, as confirmed by Punch News, in a report published on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

A police prosecutor, ASP Fidelis Dike, acknowledged that the accused hit the the victim Igwe with a stick.

He revealed this in a statement offered during the arraignment of the food seller at the Tinubu Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

“The accused claimed that her neighbour was making noise in front of her room with some of his friends which led to a fight between them.

“She hit Igwe with a stick on his scrotum,” Dike told Magistrate, Mr Omolaja Kazeem, who adjourned for the next hearing fixed for Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

