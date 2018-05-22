Female food seller hits man on his sexual organ

news

A domestic fight has resulted in painful consequences for a man, Emeka Igwe, who was physically assaulted by a female food vendor, Kelechi Ugwu, who reportedly hit him on his scrotum.

The incident occurred on Saturday, May 12, 2018, as confirmed by Punch News, in a report published on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

A police prosecutor, ASP Fidelis Dike, acknowledged that the accused hit the the victim Igwe with a stick.

He revealed this in a statement offered during the arraignment of the food seller at the Tinubu Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

“The accused claimed that her neighbour was making noise in front of her room with some of his friends which led to a fight between them.

“She hit Igwe with a stick on his scrotum,” Dike told Magistrate, Mr Omolaja Kazeem, who adjourned for the next hearing fixed for Wednesday, June 27, 2018.

ALSO READ: Provoked woman cuts bae's private part for leaking sex tape

Nigerian lady strips to just bra while fighting in Dubai

A Nigerian lady who could not control her temper has stripped down to her bra in a fight with an unidentified person shielded in a vehicle.

This was captured in an IG video published on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, by Instablog9ja.

ALSO READ: June 1991, a sad time for ex-inmate who spent 26 years in jail for fighting

The clip captioned "Crazy people in Dubai" saw the lady walk in an aggressive manner towards a luxury car.

She soon halted her movement after reaching the door of an awaiting vehicle.

Nigerian lady strips to fight in Dubai A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on May 15, 2018 at 3:00am PDT

Shouts in Pidgin-English discouraging the lady from more aggression rented the air but that had failed to caution the furious agitator.