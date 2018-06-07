Family of 5, friend die mysteriously in Ogun

news

A family of five died under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday night at Old Aiyepe road in Sagamu area of Ogun.

The family includes father, mother, three children and a family friend.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the family had just moved from their rented apartment into their own property but died the very first night in the house.

The house was suspected to have been fumigated with “killer chemical’’.

One of the sympthasisers, who accompanied the corpses to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu said the man of the house, a Borehole Driller had just spent a night in the new house.

The sympthasiser, who identified himself simply as Tony, said they perceived a foul odour on Thursday morning, which attracted them to the house.

According to him, neighbours around raised an alarm, which attracted the attention of the police.

Their remains have since been evacuated and taken to the mortuary of the hospital.

Hundreds of sympathisers besieged the Accident and Emergency Unit of the hospital, wailing uncontrollably over the unfortunate incident.

The Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident, adding that the Police would get to the root of the matter.

Oyeyemi said investigation into the matter had commenced in order to unravel the mystery behind the ugly incident.