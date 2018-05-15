Home > Gist > Metro >

Family involve little girl in suicide bomb attack

Thirteen people have been reported dead following a suicide bomb attack at three churches in Indonesia. President Widodo has condemned the killings.

The impact of a deadly bomb attack has threatened the life of an 8-year-old girl but authorities are hopeful she will survive. play

(BBC)
In Surabaya, Indonesia, a family has involved an 8-year-old girl, in a suicide bomb attack in order to settle scores with an opposition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reported that the incident occurred on Monday, May 14, 2018. The heartbreaking event is reportedly a retaliation to an earlier assault which resulted in the deaths of 13 people.

The victims died following an attack on three churches, NAN reports.

"The suicide bombers rode two motorbikes up to a checkpoint outside a police station and blew themselves up," says Tito Karnavian, a police spokesperson while addressing a news conference in Indonesia.

A statement given by Frans Barung Mangera, another police rep offered assurances about the 8-year-old girl's chances of survival.

“We hope the child will recover. We believe she was thrown three metres (10 ft) or so up into the air by the impact of the explosion and then fell to the ground,” Mangera.

play President Joko Widodo has condemned suicide attacks in Indonesia. (Merdeka)

The attacks in Indonesia has received condemnation from President Joko Widodo who termed the violent actions as an act peculiar to "cowards".

