Family blames Mom who committed suicide over jobless children

The deceased, Uzoaku, reportedly killed herself due to her children's lack of employment.

  Published:
Fredrick Nwenu, the brother of the deceased thinks her death was unnecessary. play

A woman who committed suicide over her children's lack of employment has been blamed by her family.

The deceased, Uzoaku, aged 66 years old, reportedly hanged herself on Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Awka, Anambra State.

play Family blames Mum who committed suicide over jobless children (i-voix)

 

Her brother, Fredrick Nwenu, opined that her death was a step too extreme having successfully ensured that her kids acquired a university degree.

“My sister had no reason to do this, having trained her two children to university level.

“She had two children who are university graduates. Her daughter is happily married with kids. So, she had no reason whatsoever to commit suicide," says Nwenu in a chat with Punch News.

The death of Uzoaka, who was described by community members as an industrious woman, has thrown her loved ones in a state of mourning.

Punch reports that the deceased had made to prepare a meal prior to her death. She reportedly abandoned the activity halfway before making to hang herself.

“Nobody was around that time. The food she was cooking was still on the fire when she suddenly rushed into the room where she used a rope to hang herself.

“The whole thing is still a mystery to us because nobody believed a woman of her age with grandchildren could take her own life," Isaac Umeh, a neighbour told Punch News.

Depression has been found to be a motivation inspiring some individuals to kills themselves. It calls for more attention from the government.

500l UNIBEN engineering student commits suicide

Adam, a 500 level student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has committed suicide by hanging.

He reportedly hanged himself in his apartment on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

The deceased who has been diagnosed with a bipolar disorder were discovered by his sibling who was visiting from the Ekenwa campus.

ALSO READ: Woman commits suicide after husband postponed shopping trip

His friend mentioned that he engaged in some cleaning activities before hitting the suicide switch, report says.

In Nigeria, depression has often been factored in as one of the reasons why there is a growing suicide rate.

