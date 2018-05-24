Fake Lagos State Task Force officer arrested for taking bribe

news

The Lagos State Environment and Special Offences Enforcement Unit has apprehended a man, Abiodun Adeleye for impersonation .

Adeyeye, a 51-year-old man, was arrested during an attempt to extort money from a motorist under Mile 12 bridge located along Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

A post shared via Instablog9ja's IG on Thursday, May 24, 2018, confirmed that the suspect illegally arrested a Toyota Camry owner and collected a sum of N3,000 from the person.

According to the gossip platform, the suspect who had in his possession a Motorola GP 340 security walkie-talkie, often rakes in N10,000 daily since starting scam business around July 2017.