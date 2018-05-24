Home > Gist > Metro >

Fake Lagos State Task Force officer arrested for taking bribe

No More Runz Fake Lagos State Task Force officer arrested for taking bribe

An impersonator has been arrested for extorting N3,000 from motorist along Ikorodu Road.

  • Published:
A man who pretended to be an officer of the Lagos State Environment and Special Offences Enforcement Unit, has been arrested. play

A man who pretended to be an officer of the Lagos State Environment and Special Offences Enforcement Unit, has been arrested.

(Instablog9ja)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Lagos State Environment and Special Offences Enforcement Unit has apprehended a man, Abiodun Adeleye for impersonation.

Adeyeye, a 51-year-old man, was arrested during an attempt to extort money from a motorist under Mile 12 bridge located along Ikorodu Road, Lagos.

A post shared via Instablog9ja's IG on Thursday, May 24, 2018, confirmed that the suspect illegally arrested a Toyota Camry owner and collected a sum of N3,000 from the person.

play Fake Lagos State Task Force officer arrested for taking bribe (The Guardian Nigeria)

 

According to the gossip platform, the suspect who had in his possession a Motorola GP 340 security walkie-talkie, often rakes in N10,000 daily since starting scam business around July 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Murder Man hides wife's corpse in a bucket after killing herbullet
2 For The Culture Man proudly rocks 'Yahoo boy' shirt at Amala jointbullet
3 No Defence Lady murdered in Abuja home a week after sacking security...bullet

Related Articles

Sincere Gratitude Lady robbed on Eko Bridge thanks Naija government for poor security
Bad Rep Chicago police arrest 3 Nigerian men with fake documents, $53k cash, stolen Maserati
Fraud EFCC arrests man with $400, 000 worth of fake currency
Poor Woman Lagos State Govt seize twin boys caught having sex from mother
Hell Bound Police arrest pastor for running fake WAEC center
Family Disgrace Daughter of Kenyan Bishop arrested for faking own kidnap
In Lagos Police arrest cleric over fake travel documents
In Gombe Fake currency syndicate arrested, N22m fake notes recovered

Metro

Grandpa rapes and impregnates girl he often sends on errands
Final Scores Grandpa rapes and impregnates girl he often sends on errands
Aiye cultist kills rival and sells his palms to herbalist
Evil Mind Aiye cultist kills rival and sells his palms to herbalist
A man who beat his wife over money has been arrested
In Akure Student, 25, remanded in prison for allegedly killing girlfriend
How can a father rape his daughter?
In Lagos How my father used blackmail to have sexual intercourse with me – witness