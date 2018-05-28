Fake beggar in suit manhandled by Ondo policemen

news

In Akure, Ondo State, two policemen have been captured in a video which showed them in an attempt to arrest a blind man described as fake.

The panhandler who was dressed in suit seemed to be helpless as one of the cops dragged him aggressively by his suit.

An intervention by some observers who were filmed in the act of mediation had failed to save the man whose black shades stayed glued to his face while the chaotic scene went on.

A clip shared via Instablogja's IG on Monday, May 28, 2018, contained scenes of drama which offered a side attraction to a market audience.

Begging is a rampant activity noticeable in various location across Nigeria's vast land.

It ensured an embarrassing moment for a man who made up a body injury in order to get attention.

This video will discourage you from giving alms

A viral video of a fake male beggar pretending to be afflicted by a stomach injury uncovered one of the dishonest tactics being invented in a bid to make others part with their money.

The footage posted on Facebook by one Kingsley Chinagorom Ogbodo, showed a panhandler being accosted by a group of men who believed he was a schemer with no health issues.

He was made to peel off a cluster of wool accompanied with skin healing ointment after blowing his cover.

A member of the group was heard pleading on his behalf as the mob threatened to make him suffer a grave consequence for his deceptive behaviour.

That is not excluded of jungle justice which is often the common response when individuals with criminal intentions are caught.

Perhaps the herd who seemed quite angered by the trickery were furious over the economic hardship currently being experienced in Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Lagos Police arrest Masquerades for robbing residents

Financial constraints have seen a number of citizens find difficulty in maintaining their usual lifestyle, so it is quite relatable that a bunch of people feel irritated by the sight of the scammer.

There have been some cases of women renting babies in order to receive alms from pedestrians. The idea is to use the image to arouse sympathy which often works.

In Lagos, the government have designed 'No Begging' zones in its bid to make the state more attractive and free of nuisance.