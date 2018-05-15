Home > Gist > Metro >

Danfo driver accused of hiding Yahoo Boy beaten by police in Ikeja

Pain Of Loyalty Danfo driver accused of hiding Yahoo Boy beaten by police in Ikeja

A crowd who gathered to watch some policemen beat up a Danfo driver failed to do nothing about his plight.

  • Published:
A picture shows a Danfo vehicle lying inside a gutter. This was as a result of a hot chase by the police. play

A picture shows a Danfo vehicle lying inside a gutter. This was as a result of a hot chase by the police.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)
A video has captured some police officers in the act of beating up a Danfo driver accused of helping a Yahoo Boy gain freedom.

In the clip showed the commercial motorist in the process of receiving harsh beating from the cops who reportedly apprehended him after a wild chase in Ikeja, Lagos.

play Danfo driver accused of hiding Yahoo Boy beaten by police in Ikeja (Instagram/Instablog9ja)

 

Lying sideways in a gutter located a few meters away from a bare land was the yellow bus believed to ended in the position due to reckless driving.

A crowd of people who gathered to observe the scene kept their distance while watching the cops drag the Danfo driver to an awaiting white bus.

 

ALSO READ: EFCC extends raid to Abuja capturing 6 Yahoo Boys

SARS forces I.T consultant to lie about being a Yahoo Boy 

An I.T Consultant, Vaughn Itemuagbor, has had two scarring experiences with officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), who made him lie about being a Yahoo Boy in order to extort money from him.

The professional confirmed the sad incidents, which occurred in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in a report published by Punch News on Monday, May 14, 2018.

Itemuagbor had various body injuries on his elbow and arm as proof of maltreatment in the hand of SARS operatives. He expressed that the officers beat him up on a visit to a police station.

play SARS forces I.T consultant to lie about being a Yahoo Boy (Press)

 

Punch News gathered in a chat with the I.T Consultant the action of the security men who forced him to writing two statements that saw him admit guilt as a Yahoo Boy and one who attempted to bribe the police.

The efforts of the SARS official yielded in a payment of N150,000, according to a Punch News report.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

