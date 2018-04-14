Home > Gist > Metro >

Dad unhappy son fell in hot water days before birthday

Could Be Worse Dad unhappy after son fell in hot water days before birthday [Graphic]

A baby was made to dive in hot water meant for a preparation of starch. He reportedly sustained severe wounds.

A dad is unhappy about the poor condition of his son who fell in hot water intended for preparing starch.

The victim who is nearing the age of two, saw severe burns on his buttocks as a result of the accident. The father of the infant confirmed that he also sustained injuries in his pubic region.

A sticker from the from the Amaseikumor Festival while praying to God, played a big role in his recovery according to a Facebook post published on Friday, April 13, 2018.

Dad unhappy after son fell in hot water days before birthday

 

In a picture shared three after the skin burning accident revealed a much improved skin, a factor he attributed to God.

"Tomorrow my Son will officially turn 2, it will be a celebration of Joy.

"Just few days to my son's birthday, after I returned from a spiritual revival, I got a call three days later from the mother that he had fallen inside a hot pot of boiling hot water meant for the baking of Starch, kept outside of the Flat.

"When I rushed down, the sight of my child forced tears down my eyes, in my heart, I cried to the heavens, he fell with his back, so he was burnt from his back, down his buttocks to his legs, also affecting parts of his pubic region, the affected regions were heavily swollen," a Facebook user, Bodmas P. Kemepadei wrote in a post.

Woman who set husband's nephew on fire enters trial

Gift Igwe, a woman accused of setting her husband's nephew, Chimobi ablaze for losing his trouser is currently in trial to answer for the alleged act.

The assault, which occurred in the Agunfoye area of Ikorodu, Lagos, saw the 10-year-old victim sustain grave skin impairment to his back and arm, a report by Punch News disclosed.

This could have resulted into fatality if not for the timely meddling of neighbours who heard the loud scream of a fire consumed Chimobi and rushed to the scene. He was soon taken to the hospital where he received treatment for the intense burns on his body.

Mrs. Olubukola Salami, the Director of the Office of Public Defender in the state told Punch that the victim has been taken into protective custody.

  Woman who set husband's nephew on fire enters trial

 

The same was to be done to Igwe's four months old baby if not for the nursing arena provided at the Kirikiri Prisons where she is being held.

ALSO READ: Nursing mother sets husband’s 10-yr-old nephew ablaze

The accused who has been slammed with assault causing grievous harm under Section 254 of the Criminal Code Laws of Lagos, 2011, has been granted a bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like-sum. She has however not met the bail conditions.

Salami disclosed that Gift Igwe was notorious for her abusive act which attracted a large crowd of residents in her community to the courthouse on the day of her arraignment.

