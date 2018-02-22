Home > Gist > Metro >

Corpse of woman murdered by husband float on Lagos Lagoon

The corpse of the deceased was found floating on the Lagos Lagoon. She was reportedly killed after a fight with husband.

(Pulse)
A bloated corpse of a woman who was reportedly killed by husband has been discovered floating on the Lagos Lagoon.

On Friday, February 16, 2018, the body of the deceased was found lying beneath a structure she built before her passing.

A Facebook user Oluwafemi ỌláRevolution Seunfunmi, confirmed the incident in a post.

He gathered that the couple who had a history of intense rivalry had an argument four days prior.

play Bloated corpse of woman murdered by husband float on Lagos Lagoon

 

The dark relationship between the pair was no secret to neighbours who began inquiring about the victim in the period of her absence.

"This woman's lifeless body was found beneath her structure built by herself and her husband on the waters about 2 hours ago in Oke Eri street area of Oworonshoki.

"From the report I gathered, her husband and herself are constantly having fights and this is known to the neighbors.

"Four days ago, they had a fight which resulted in the husband getting her arrested. She was detained in the police station in Oworonshoki. She was released the next day.

"On arriving home she met her demise.

"Report has it that the husband batthered her to stupor until she passed out. Noticing she was lifeless, he shaved all her hair and dumped her body in the waters.

"Neighbors who were bothered about her whereabout inquired from the husband who was quick to deny having knowledge of where she has gone.

"About 2hours ago her lifeless body which had swam up underneath their structure was found by a neighbor who alerted the people in the neighborhood.

"At the time if filling this report, the man had since been arrested and whisked way to the Oworonshoki police station.

"I'll continue to bring us information as I further my investigation into the matter," writes Seunfunmi who included images of the woman's corpse in the post.

Pictures provided by the narrator showed the body of the deceased sharing the stage with a pile of dirt which had formed a cluster in the waters of the lagoon.

The murder suspect was seen being paraded by community members after learning about the death of the deceased. Despite the cruel incident, some men are still showing their female partners what love truly means.

Man cannot get enough of his lover

In Cape Town, South Africa, a man who pushes his lover around in a trolley, Lizo Taliwe has expressed a sense of duty concerning his partner who he described as his queen.

The passionate lover expressed to reporters his deep affection for 40-year-old girlfriend Zukiswa Dyantyi, who was captured sitting in a shopping cart while a devoted Taliwe dragged her with slight difficulty.

ALSO READ: Man kills pregnant neighbour who asked “Why aren't you getting married?”

"To find true love people need to stop looking at materialistic things because the person who really loves you might not have anything,”  South Africa's Lizo Taliwe ditches advice about relationship. play

"To find true love people need to stop looking at materialistic things because the person who really loves you might not have anything,”  South Africa's Lizo Taliwe ditches advice about relationship.

(Instablog9ja)

Despite this, he has told newsmen that he doesn't mind weather challenges - making his sweetheart comfortable is all that matters to him.

“She is my queen and it’s my job to take care of her in any way.

“I enjoy what I’m doing and I don’t mind the hot weather. As long as my queen is happy, I’m happy too,”  he told the Daily Sun who caught up with him during a trip.

It is not important to Taliwe that they are poor. To him, materialistic things should not come before true love.

