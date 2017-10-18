Home > Gist > Metro >

Church elder butchers wife, dumps body in rubbish dump

The Heart Of Man Church elder butchers wife, dumps body in rubbish dump

A church elder in Akwa Ibom State has been arrested for allegedly butchering his wife, cutting the body into pieces and dumping them in a rubbish heap.

  • Published:
This church elder, Sunday Uko Akpan, butchered his wife and dumped her remains in a refuse heap play

This church elder, Sunday Uko Akpan, butchered his wife and dumped her remains in a refuse heap

(Ibom Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested one Sunday Uko Akpan, an elder in the Light of the World Mission Church located on Oron Road, Uyo, the state capital, for butchering his wife following an argument.

Ibom News reports that Elder Akpan who resides on Eda Street, Uyo, had killed killing his 35-year-old wife and mother of his three children, Martha Sunday Uko, at their home on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, during a heated argument.

ALSO READ: "Devil Incarnate: 70-yr-old man butchers 60-yr-old wife for sleeping with other men"

After murdering the wife in the presence of his children, Elder Akpan was said to have dismembered her body and hid the remains in a rubbish dump to avoid detection.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer [PPRO], DSP Bala Elkana, said Elder Akpan was arrested following a report of the children who had witnessed the murder of their mother, some days after he committed the dastardly act.

"The suspect, Mr. Sunday Uko Akpan had a misunderstanding with his wife which led to a fight on the day leading to his killing her.

After a tip-off, the command arrested Mr. Akpan, an elder in the Light of the World Mission Church, Oron Road, Uyo, for the murder of his wife, Martha.

play Elder Sunday Akpan butchered his wife, Martha, in the presence of their children (Ibom News)

 

The suspect, at midnight, went further by using a machete to cut the remains of his wife into pieces; he gathered them in two sacks, put the sacks in a wheelbarrow and disposed them of in a rubbish dump close to the NDLEA’s office, off Nwaniba Road, Uyo.

The suspect has owned up to the crime and investigation is ongoing,” DSP Elkana said.

ALSO READ: "Gruesome Murder: Pastor hacks banker wife to death in Imo [Graphic Photo]"

The police spokesman added that the Commissioner of Police in the state has ordered that he should be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department [SCID], for proper investigation and prosecution.

More

Murder At Noon Kenyan Police officer shoots self after killing lover
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Daddy Freeze 'What you call a church is events/business center'- OAP...bullet
2 Rochas Okorocha See how this SA man insulted Nigeria because of Imo Govbullet
3 In Nigeria This man bought 15 cars and built four houses after...bullet

Related Articles

Murderer Husband escapes after killing wife with axe in Benue [Graphic Photos]
Murderer Father of 3 arrested for killing pregnant lover in Abia
Domestic Violence Woman breaks husband's head for complaining about her cooking
Deadly Jealousy Married man arrested for beating lover to death for cheating
Forced Marriage 14-yr-old girl kills husband 5 months after wedding
Domestic Violence Pregnant woman, baby, beaten to death by husband [Graphic Photos]
Wasted Life Pastor stabs wife to death over infidelity allegation
Infidelity Kenyan man commits suicide after stabbing wife to death
Deadly Anger Man beats pregnant lover to death in Lagos [Graphic Photos]

Metro

This crying woman needs help urgently
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Annabel should fight for her husband spiritually
Who will help this crying lady?
Morning Teaser 'I have been turned into a sex slave in my uncle's house'
Ese Idehen got what he did not bargain for sleeping with another man's wife
No Go Area This man was caught sleeping with a policeman's wife [Video]
Lagos' Market Hustlers These young men will show you how to make it in the city of dreams