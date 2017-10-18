Church elder butchers wife, dumps body in rubbish dump

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested one Sunday Uko Akpan, an elder in the Light of the World Mission Church located on Oron Road, Uyo, the state capital, for butchering his wife following an argument.

Ibom News reports that Elder Akpan who resides on Eda Street, Uyo, had killed killing his 35-year-old wife and mother of his three children, Martha Sunday Uko, at their home on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, during a heated argument.

After murdering the wife in the presence of his children, Elder Akpan was said to have dismembered her body and hid the remains in a rubbish dump to avoid detection.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer [PPRO], DSP Bala Elkana, said Elder Akpan was arrested following a report of the children who had witnessed the murder of their mother, some days after he committed the dastardly act.

"The suspect, Mr. Sunday Uko Akpan had a misunderstanding with his wife which led to a fight on the day leading to his killing her.

After a tip-off, the command arrested Mr. Akpan, an elder in the Light of the World Mission Church, Oron Road, Uyo, for the murder of his wife, Martha.

The suspect, at midnight, went further by using a machete to cut the remains of his wife into pieces; he gathered them in two sacks, put the sacks in a wheelbarrow and disposed them of in a rubbish dump close to the NDLEA’s office, off Nwaniba Road, Uyo.

The suspect has owned up to the crime and investigation is ongoing,” DSP Elkana said.

The police spokesman added that the Commissioner of Police in the state has ordered that he should be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department [SCID], for proper investigation and prosecution.