Some Christians on Facebook have raised concerns after viewing images showing a crowd of people worship their pastor .

A post shared via the platform on Monday, March 26, 2018, saw congregants scamper to lay their hands on the feet of South African spiritual leader, Prophet Jacob.

The clergyman was captured sitting on a red chair while his followers gathered around him as a group comprising of men and women.

This action has been condemned on Facebook where users expressed huge disappointment about the state of affairs in Christendom, fast becoming a nest for controversies.

According to an accompanying caption, the display was part of activities lined up for a Sunday anointing service at the church.

Pastor who attempted to "fly to heaven" becomes butt of jokes on social media

A clergyman, Bishop Daniel Obinim of the International God’s Way Church in Ghana, has been made a laughing stock following a viral video of him attempting to "fly to heaven."

This clip was shared by a Facebook user , David Hooah who captioned the footage posted on Sunday, January 28, 2018, "Obinim is trying to fly to heaven" amid laughter.

He was captured during a service as he made a posture that portrayed him in a position poised to take off.

The bishop was seen flapping his hands as he shortly made for a crowd at top speed. The group of Christian worshippers waited at an end of the church as he flew towards their direction.

Obinim is considered one of the influential religious leaders in Ghana. One of his admired attributes is reportedly his interest in looking nice just like a pastor in South Africa, Alph Lukau.