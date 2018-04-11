Home > Gist > Metro >

Social media concerned about Christians seen worshipping pastor

Social media concerned about Christians seen worshipping pastor

The attention of Facebook users have been directed to some 'Christians' who were seen worshipping their pastor.

Members of a South African church are seeing bowing down to their pastor. play

Members of a South African church are seeing bowing down to their pastor.

(Facebook/Prophet Jacob)
Some Christians on Facebook have raised concerns after viewing images showing a crowd of people worship their pastor.

A post shared via the platform on Monday, March 26, 2018, saw congregants scamper to lay their hands on the feet of South African spiritual leader, Prophet Jacob.

The clergyman was captured sitting on a red chair while his followers gathered around him as a group comprising of men and women.

Social media concerned about Christians seen worshipping pastor like God (Facebook/Prophet Jacob)

 

This action has been condemned on Facebook where users expressed huge disappointment about the state of affairs in Christendom, fast becoming a nest for controversies.

According to an accompanying caption, the display was part of activities lined up for a Sunday anointing service at the church.

