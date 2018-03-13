news

Zambia has forbidden the use of sex dolls in its country describing it as immoral and unnatural.

This was revealed by Godfridah Sumaili, a minister for National Guidance and Religious Affairs.

However, the hard stance against the use of the rubber-made pleasure took has seen no arrest in the nation which has placed much value on Christian virtues.

Though some of the sexually gratifying creation are in circulation, but none can be found on the shelf according to reports.

Sumaili made clear Zambia's disinterest in having such a vice to blossom in the society stating that it negates the traditions of the people.

He insisted that the practice of negative western ideas should be discouraged among Zambians.

“Being a Christian nation, obviously we are anchored in Christian principles and one of the values is morality and ethics.

“The use of sex dolls is definitely in contradiction to our natural heritage and our principles.

“The law actually forbids anybody to trade (in) and to use such objects — and so this is why we are saying for Zambians that this is a very unnatural thing.

“God created man and woman for sexual satisfaction — but for a man or woman to use a lifeless object is immoral.

“Let’s not import foreign beliefs and experiences. Let us just believe in what we are," the minister revealed in a statement.

Nigerians go crazy over sex doll, 'Shakira'

The response received from Nigerians over a new sex doll named Shakira widely differs from Zambia's Godfridah Sumaili.

An image of the life-like doll was posted early on Monday, January 15, 2018 on Twitter . It trended soon enough and had many Nigerians talking about it.

Some of the tweets are just way too hilarious. You can read some of them below:

