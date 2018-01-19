Home > Gist > Metro >

Carpenter pleads guilty to raping 18-year-old daughter

Olumide Akinleye Carpenter, 45, pleads guilty to raping 18-year-old daughter

Chief Magistrate Modina Akanni, who gave the ruling, said Akinleye should be kept in police custody until when hearing would begin.

A 45-year old carpenter, Olumide Akinleye, who allegedly cohabited with and raped his own daughter, is to remain behind bars pending judgment, an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court ordered in Ibadan on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lustful father had admitted committing the offence.

Akinleye, who lives in Odo-Ona Elewe in Ibadan, is facing a charge of having unlawful carnal knowledge of his biological daughter.

Earlier, Police Prosecutor Sunday Fatola told the court that Akinleye had a carnal knowledge of his 18-year-old daughter in their apartment.

“Akinleye, who is cohabiting with his daughter in his one-room apartment, raped her several times between September and December 2017.”

He said the girl had confessed during investigation that she confided in her father’s friend about the several sex bouts against her will.

The offence contravened Section 214 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The case has been adjourned until Jan. 25 for facts and sentence.

