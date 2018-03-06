Home > Gist > Metro >

Broke guy drags slay mama who use vagina for money

No More Scrubs! Broke guy drags slay queen who uses vagina for money

A Twitter user encouraged an interest to work hard and earn money in women as opposed to relying on their partners.

  • Published:
A man has condemned the reliance of women on low income male partners. play

A man has condemned the reliance of women on low income male partners.

(Wordpress)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Twitter user, Ayo FBI, has dragged Slay Queens alleged to be using their vagina to make money. He mentioned this in a series of comments.

As opposed to putting pressure on broke guys due to an interest to get money, the narrator who seemed to be aggrieved shared some reproachful comments aimed at encouraging a desire to work hard.

A short-lived marriage saw Patricia Mwelwa lose a classy Range Rover vehicle owned by ex-husband, Davies Mukumbwa. The latter reportedly gave the SUV to his first wife. play Broke guy drags slay mama who use vagina for money (Zambian Observer)

 

According to Ayo FBI, the dependence on guys for financial support should be discouraged. He in turn preached an interest in self development in a message to the Slay Queens.

"You will never see girls with their own money set useless standards. They will never tell you entering bus makes you a broke man.

"They will never drag you for not being able to afford to buy them what they cant afford to buy for themselves But Awon Oni pata gigan must complain.

"I always say it, you guys need to do better. Don’t make this packaged broke girls Lord over your lives and give the power to put you under undue pressure just because they have a vagina.

"Meet women who work and have their own money, date them, make friends with them.

"The most annoying thing is, these poor dirty girls are the quickest to broke shame guys. Oh ye entitled pieces of shits, get a life and get a job.

"Work and earn your own money Lmao go out into corporate world and see what your mates are doing slay queen.

"Say NO To Broke girls today, tomorrow and forever my Gs.

"Yes we are broke, but NO, we don’t live off people. We are not looking for who will buy us iPhone because we have penis.

"We pay our own rent, we don’t look for who to take us to expensive places for instagram and Snapchat updates. You too work and earn you own money slay mama," writes Ayo FBI in comments expressed on Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

The conversation surrounding Slay Mamas has gathered widespread attention due to their special interest in a relationship that offers a huge financial benefits.

Some ladies have made this a factor before considering a romance.

Guys, you must earn N27 million per month to marry this slay queen

A South African lady has taken to Twitter to list attributes she expects from a would-be husband and one of them includes one who earns a sum of N27 million as monthly income.

The slay queen tweeted her requirement on Sunday, February 25, 2018.

A South African lady has taken to Twitter to list attributes she expects from a would-be husband. play

A South African lady has taken to Twitter to list attributes she expects from a would-be husband.

(Twitter)

She would have her future partner who must reside in either Pretoria or Joburg own an apartment and a personal business, drive a 2-door car and must be between the 21 to 29 age group.

 

Her tweet which has gathered quite a number of attention has received over a thousand comments. Some of these saw her followers direct witty remarks at her.

Gay Men Touch Vagina For The First Time!
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 #MeToo Nigerian women speak on rape and sexual abusebullet
2 Swift Justice Police gun down 6-man kidnap gangbullet
3 Wicked World 16-yr-old girl who was raped, impregnated by doctor, diesbullet

Related Articles

'Jonzin' Man whose face got tattooed on girlfriend's arm declares himself single
Valentine's Day Gift 20-year-old girl takes loan to buy Mercedes car for boyfriend
Addict! Nigerian lady confesses strong love for sex
For Hire Do you have a girlfriend this man can rent for N10k? [Video]
For Capable Men Guys, you must earn N27 million per month to marry this slay queen
Finding Love Again Widower interested in remarrying places newspaper advert
Husband Snatcher Slay queen loses expensive Range Rover after lover comes back to senses

Metro

Kilos of cocaine seized by the NDLEA
Sharp Guy Ingenious drug dealer buries himself alive to avoid police
Nigeria police logo
Expected End Child snatcher claims spirit possesses her to steal babies[Watch]
Nigerian house helps face a lot of physical and mental abuse
Paranormal Activity Househelp sets young wards ablaze, killing one
It was alleged that the disgraced woman stole some money in addition.
But Why! Woman who stole mobile phone at wedding party stripped naked