British Council partners YNaija to launch WAArtsExchange

British Council in partnership with YNaija.com has launched the West Africa Arts Exchange (WAArtsExchange), a community of the talented artists from West Africa and arts lovers across the world. 

It will serve as a one-stop online destination for art enthusiasts interested in learning about the African contemporary art space as expressed by creatives aged 18-35. 

The West Africa Arts Exchange will showcase artistes working in diverse art genres including music, visual arts, film/television, theatre, dance, design, fashion and gaming. The online platform is designed to progressively assess and admit talented artists who express interest in joining the community. 

Our work in arts create new relationships between artists, organisations and audiences to develop stronger creative sectors around the world. We help artists break new ground, support creativity, and innovation. We also increase capacity by building skills to support livelihoods and cultural enterprise, extend safe spaces for creative exchange, and contribute to research and policy,” said Ojoma Ochai, Head of Arts, West Africa, British Council, while speaking on the launch.

Through our extensive and diverse networks in the UK and across the world, we create new opportunities and lasting connections. This partnership with YNaija will lead to a more inclusive arts community, and we are delighted to be playing a big part in it,” she added.

Edwin Okolo, Editor of YNaija.com said, “As Nigeria’s leading online platform focused on youth, YNaija remains truly committed to showcasing the best stories and talents from Africa to global audiences. The newly launched platform, West Africa Arts Exchange will help promote collaboration and create even bigger opportunities for profiled artists.”

