Boy who failed JAMB again dies after taking rat poison

news

A boy who failed to pass university entrance examination conducted by the Joint Admission Matriculations Board (JAMB), has committed suicide to ease pain .

The deceased reportedly gave in to pressures from his mum who had earlier given him an order to pass his papers but unfortunately he could not.

This motivated him to resort to taking rat poison having failed on another try.

A Facebook user, Klariza Ruby Ochei, shared the story in a post published on Friday, March 23, 2018.

"Gather around guys! My mom told me a true like story yesterday that pierce my bone.

"Her friend's son wrote jamb the first time, he did well but wasn't given admission. He wrote the next year and he wasn't given admission as well.

"He didn't give up, he wrote last Year and performed woefully, and his parents were angry with him.

"And his mom told him if he write again this year and doesn't do well, he shouldn't come back home. Because she has wasted a lot of money on him alone.

"The boy took jamb this year and unfortunately, his result was unpleasing. His parents were not at home. He told his friends(his neighbor) that he didn't do well. He told them what his mother told him.

This boy went into the house locked himself, wrote a letter to his mom that his mom has never gone through his note even when he attended tutorial.

"She is so busy with work and he took rat poison and died. And this boy is the only child of his mother.

"Please I beg of you parents never put fear in a child when it comes to academics.

"Even if he performed woefully he can learn a vocational trade and be successful. There are a lot of children who don't do well in classroom but in the room of vocational skills they are unbeatable.

"Besides there is always a room for change, You want your child to go far than you've gone then you shouldn't do it a Scarry way.

"Believe me I am a teenager too and I tell you parents IT'S NOT EASY!! If it's easy why didn't you get to that stage you want your child to be now during your own time??

"The funniest part is some parents don't have Time for their children. To go through their children books is like a big task. Then how would you know if his failure has been telling on him long before now??

"Please let's always encourage our children.. let's give them the support we can let's show them love n care as parents. No child is dull.

"It's either faults are from the parents or teachers. Parents spend quality time with your children I beg you," writes Ochei.

ALSO READ: Hot dirty slap saves man from likely train suicide

10 Bible verses every student needs to read before your next exam

For students, taking an exam, especially one as important as JAMB , can be quite nerve-racking.

In those scary moments, when you are tempted to worry and freak out , it is important to turn to the Bible for comfort and motivation.

Here are 10 Bible verses every student needs to read before their next exam.

Psalm 119:99–100 —

“I have more understanding than all my teachers, for your testimonies are my meditation. I understand more than the aged, for I keep your precepts.”

2 Corinthians 12:9 —

“But he said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.”

Hebrews 13:6 —

“So we say with confidence, “The Lord is my helper; I will not be afraid.

What can mere mortals do to me?”

Jeremiah 17:7–8 —

“But blessed is the one who trusts in the LORD, whose confidence is in him. They will be like a tree planted by the water that sends out its roots by the stream. It does not fear when heat comes; its leaves are always green. It has no worries in a year of drought and never fails to bear fruit.”

James 1:5 —

“If any of you lacks wisdom, he should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to him.”

ALSO READ: 3 things you need to live a Godly life

Proverbs 3:5 —

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding.”

Isaiah 41:10 —

“Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

Philippians 4:6–7 —

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Philippians 4:13 —

“I can do all things through him who strengthens me.”

Colossians 3:23–24 —

“Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving.”