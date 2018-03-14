Bobrisky touches man's private part in restroom

news

A video of Bobrisky touching the private part of a man has emerged.

The pair were heard in a conversation which saw the Nigerian Barbie express an interest in grabbing the company by the penis.

A dolled-up Bobrisky was asked about his visit to a male toilet but came a cheeky response worthy of laughter. The question is perhaps a reflection of how he is perceived in public - a "Shemale".

This was observed in an Instagram post by Naija Exclusive on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

"Whats going on here, What is this shemale doing in a male toilet?," the social media post which also included the short footage reads.

"Bobrisky is here. Bobrisky what are you doing in a male toilet?," asks a man.

"I want to see your d**k," answers a Nigerian Barbie who went into more action in furtherance of his interest.

The video had to failed to capture him in full length as he presumably made to touch the happy company on his penis.

Bobrisky recently gained the attention of fans following his criticism of Cee-c, one of the contestants of the Big Brother Naija reality television show.

But the comments that trailed his bust-up was centered on his spoken English as opposed to the message he intended to pass.

#BBNaija followers have made a mockery of the English speaking skills of Bobrisky whose voice was heard directing insulting remarks at controversial house contestant Cee-c.

In a video posted via Instagram by the Lazy Writa Blog, the Nigerian Barbie expressed with passion his disapproval of Cee-c who had displayed a trait of pettiness since joining the show.

Bobrisky appeared to be attacking her personality in the clip but his interesting English Language pronunciations seemed to have gathered the attention of BBNaija devotees who directed some subliminal messages at him.

In the 2018 Big Brother Naija house, things are looking bright for Tobi, once an object of mockery among followers of the show, having displayed an effeminate part of himself.