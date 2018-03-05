Home > Gist > Metro >

'#BBNaija housemates are evil', says Reno Omokri

Big Brother Naija '#BBNaija housemates are evil', - Reno Omokri

Omokri, who earlier condemned the televised sex between show contestants, described the #BBNaija housemates as darkness.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Reno Omokri expressed a blunt criticism concerning the obscenity observed on the  Big Brother Naija reality television show. play

Reno Omokri expressed a blunt criticism concerning the obscenity observed on the  Big Brother Naija reality television show.

(Bella Naija)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Reno Omokri has described housemates of the Big Brother Naija reality show as a bunch of darkness. He expressed this while reiterating his concerns over the negative impact BBNaija seems to be having on the Nigerian society.

He announced his reservation via a tweet on Saturday, March 3, 2018.

His post saw him condemn the contestants who he considers a problem to the country, not worthy of celebration.

 

An earlier post by the former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan criticized the bold display of sexual activities on the 18+ rated programme.

Omokri found a bathroom sex between Teddy A and BamBam to be repulsive in nature.

ALSO READ: Reno Omokri slams show for encouraging sex between Teddy A, BamBam

He lamented about the high obscenity observed on the show.

A factor that drove him to the conclusion that the Big Brother Naija show has promoted a fast decline of moral values.

BBNaija fans mock Bobrisky's English speaking skills while insulting Cee-c

Followers of the Big Brother Naija reality show have made a mockery of the English speaking skills of Bobrisky whose voice was heard directing insulting remarks at controversial house contestant Cee-c.

In a video posted via Instagram by the Lazy Writa Blog, the Nigerian Barbie expressed with passion his disapproval of Cee-c who had displayed a trait of pettiness since joining the show.

play '#BBNaija housemates are evil', - Reno Omokri

 

Bobrisky appeared to be attacking her personality in the clip but his interesting English Language pronunciations seemed to have gathered the attention of BBNaija devotees who directed some subliminal messages at him.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 "Black Panther" Fanatics dressed to church in superhero outfits are met...bullet
2 #MeToo Nigerian women speak on rape and sexual abusebullet
3 Wicked World 16-yr-old girl who was raped, impregnated by doctor, diesbullet

Related Articles

Big Brother Naija Here's what this reality show says about young people who watch it
Prop Of The Week Uriel's message of self love shames Internet trolls
Big Brother UK Meet the sisters who brought Naija flavour to the reality show
Big Brother Naija Tobi is the perfect example of how not to be a Yoruba demon
Big Brother Naija Fans of reality show are so passionate that they're making death threats
Big Brother Naija BBNaija fans mock Bobrisky's English speaking skills while insulting Cee-c
Big Brother Naija Reno Omokri slams show for encouraging sex between Teddy A, BamBam

Metro

A man was met reproachful comments after displaying the picture of an unknown woman whom he described as his girlfriend.
Access Denied! Pretty lady slams stranger who confirmed her as girlfriend without approval
'Juju' Welder refuses to give cure to woman reportedly hit with charm
Efforts made by security operatives at the bank helped restrain the Anglican priest who reportedly has a mental impairment.
'Kolo' Mad Anglican priest sets 2 ATMs on fire in Imo
Ghanaian police arrests 22 Nigerian youths allegedly involved in online fraud
Yahoo Boys 22 Nigerians arrested for online fraud in Ghana