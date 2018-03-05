'#BBNaija housemates are evil', says Reno Omokri

news

Reno Omokri has described housemates of the Big Brother Naija reality show as a bunch of darkness. He expressed this while reiterating his concerns over the negative impact BBNaija seems to be having on the Nigerian society.

He announced his reservation via a tweet on Saturday, March 3, 2018.

His post saw him condemn the contestants who he considers a problem to the country, not worthy of celebration.

An earlier post by the former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan criticized the bold display of sexual activities on the 18+ rated programme.

Omokri found a bathroom sex between Teddy A and BamBam to be repulsive in nature.

He lamented about the high obscenity observed on the show.

A factor that drove him to the conclusion that the Big Brother Naija show has promoted a fast decline of moral values.

BBNaija fans mock Bobrisky's English speaking skills while insulting Cee-c

Followers of the Big Brother Naija reality show have made a mockery of the English speaking skills of Bobrisky whose voice was heard directing insulting remarks at controversial house contestant Cee-c.

In a video posted via Instagram by the Lazy Writa Blog, the Nigerian Barbie expressed with passion his disapproval of Cee-c who had displayed a trait of pettiness since joining the show.

Bobrisky appeared to be attacking her personality in the clip but his interesting English Language pronunciations seemed to have gathered the attention of BBNaija devotees who directed some subliminal messages at him.