Ambode pays medical bill of premature baby detained by hospital

The parents of a premature baby who required an intensive care after birth have been relieved of their debt thanks to the First Lady of Lagos.

The First Lady of Lagos ensured the payment of an outstanding medical bill owed by a couple who had already lost a child.

(Punch News)
Mr Michael and Mrs Roseline Oaikhena can now breathe a sigh of relief having settled medical bill owed to Inton Hospital, Lagos.

The First Lady of the state Abimbola Ambode made sure that a concern over the treatment of their baby born prematurely seized to be a problem.

This is according to a report by Punch News which gathered that the couple had earlier struggled to complete a N1.2 million payment.

The management of Inton Hospital dismissed an allegation stating that it had planned to deliver the baby to an orphanage.

Punch confirmed that the couple had one managed to remit a N550,000 sum for the treatment of their son, Ighodalo before the intervention of the First Lady.

“She (Roseline) did not believe that she would be taking the baby home as she kept asking, ‘Am I really going home with my baby today?’ The aides to the governor’s wife were moved as well, as some of them fought back tears,” Punch gathered from a source.

The father, Michael Oaikhena entered a wild frenzy as contained in a report by the news platform.

An aide to Abimbola Ambode had confirmed to him via a telephone call that the debt of N650,000 had been cleared but he regrets not getting a chance to hug the First Lady.

“As I speak to you, we are going home with the baby. I was really happy when I got a call from an aide to the governor’s wife that my baby would be going home today (Wednesday).

"I went there and met them with my wife and by then, the money had been paid. I am now in a car with my baby.

"I am really happy and I appreciate the governor’s wife for this. I wish I could see her and hug her for the gesture," says a delighted Michael Oaikhena in a conversation with Punch.

A medical director at Inton Hospital denied rumours reporting that the health facility had planned to give out the baby to an orphanage if parents fail to make outstanding payment.

It was not long ago that he lost a daughter who started intensive care shortly after being delivered as a premature baby alongside surviving twin, Ighodalo.

