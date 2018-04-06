Alizee's Danish husband arrested as police investigate murder

Before her passing, Alizee was scheduled for a Warri concert alongside D'banj, Simi, Reminisce, Duncan Mighty and others, in April 2018.
Law enforcement officers are now looking to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of the musician who was murdered alongside 4-year-old daughter, Petra.
Both were allegedly killed on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at their Banana Island residence.
Police spokesperson, SP Chike Oti, confirmed that the force has reached out to the Danish embassy in Nigeria, informing it of an ongoing investigation involving her citizen.
“The state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, has ordered the arrest of the suspect and he is in police custody.
"It is pre-emptive now to ascertain the cause of the incident. The CP has dispatched crime scene investigators to the place to pick evidences for analysis which can be used for prosecution.
“The command has also written the Embassy of the suspect that the police are investigating the case," says Oti according to a Punch News report.
Before her murder, Alizee was scheduled for a list of imminent activities including Harrysong’s "Kingmaker Concert" expected to hold at the Warri Stadium on Sunday, April 29, 2018.