Alizee's Danish husband arrested as police investigate murder

Before her passing, Alizee was scheduled for a Warri concert alongside D'banj, Simi, Reminisce, Duncan Mighty and others, in April 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Alizee who was reportedly killed by Italian husband, Peter Nielsen, had been lined up for an imminent music event before her murder. play

(LIB)
Peter Nielsen, the Danish husband of Nigerian singer, Alizee, originally known as Ali Zainab Nielsen, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police in connection to her murder.

Law enforcement officers are now looking to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of the musician who was murdered alongside 4-year-old daughter, Petra.

Both were allegedly killed on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at their Banana Island residence.

Alizee's corpse has been deposited at a morgue alongside daughter. play Alizee's Italian husband arrested as police investigate murder (LIB)

 

Police spokesperson, SP Chike Oti, confirmed that the force has reached out to the Danish embassy in Nigeria, informing it of an ongoing investigation involving her citizen.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, has ordered the arrest of the suspect and he is in police custody.

"It is pre-emptive now to ascertain the cause of the incident. The CP has dispatched crime scene investigators to the place to pick evidences for analysis which can be used for prosecution.

“The command has also written the Embassy of the suspect that the police are investigating the case," says Oti according to a Punch News report.

ALSO READ: Nigerian singer allegedly shot dead by Italian husband in Lagos

Alizee was scheduled for a musical event to be headlined by Harrysong in Warri. play

(Olorisupergal)

 

Before her murder, Alizee was scheduled for a list of imminent activities including Harrysong’s "Kingmaker Concert" expected to hold at the Warri Stadium on Sunday, April 29, 2018.

