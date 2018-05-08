Alizee's dad laments VIP treatment for daughter's killer

news

The family members of the late singer, Alizee , have alleged special treatment for Peter Nielsen Schau, alleged to have killed his wife and daughter, Petra.

According to many reports, the pair were killed at their Banana Island residence on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

Schau, who was accused of murder following forensic evidence, appeared at the Chief Magistrate Court, Yaba, on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, for his second arraignment looking well groomed.

At the press conference after the court hearing Alizee's father, Chris Madaki spoke about the supposed preferential treatment of his daughter's alleged killer.

"Another thing I witnessed in the chamber today. Like Mr. Peter (Peter Nielsen Schau) was so neat like he is not someone that came out from the prison.

"They treat him like a VIP. A Nigerian man that came with him, also a murder case - they handcuffed that guy but Peter is not handcuffed. Nothing!

"They just brought him like that. And he came with a bottle of water, everything inside his bag.

"What are we showing to the world? Are we showing to the world that we (Nigeria judicial system) are not capable to handle a murder case in this way?

"Why? We need justice for our daughter. Justice must be done - that is what I want," said Mr. Madaki at the press conference held in front of a courthouse following a 30-minute hearing held at the Chief Magistrate's Court, Yaba.

Dr. Joe Okei Odumakin who was also at the conference called for a speedy trial which has seen an adjournment to Thursday, June 28, 2018, at the Yaba court.

Odumakin who believed in proper care for the accused, Schau, insisted her organization will not tolerate special attention for the Danish man.