6 vehicle particulars every car owner should have

news

Although it is unconstitutional for the police to ask for vehicle particulars, it still doesn't change the fact that they derive a sense of pride in doing so.

As a matter of fact, almost every car owner in Nigeria has experienced some kind of harassment from these force men at one time or the other. And despite the fact that they've been told to stay off the road, there’s no saying when this improper conduct will come to an end.

However, in other to clear the air as well as to educate new drivers in order not to fall, victims of these ever-anticipating policemen, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has posted a list of documents every Nigerian driver must have to avoid been penalized or their vehicle being impounded.

Here are six vehicle particulars every car owner should have

1. Drivers license

There is no getting around this one, as it is the first and most important document required by the Nigerian law if you must be on the road.

Getting the license from the FRSC or VIS means that you must have passed the requirements and have been declared mentally and physically stable to be able to drive on Nigerian roads.

To qualify for this license, you must be at least 18 years of age.

2. Certificate of roadworthiness

You don't want to drive your car on the road without a certificate of roadworthiness because it is the document certifying that a vehicle is road-worthy and can be driven on the Nigerian road for a stated period of time.

Additionally, after the driver's license, the next important document required to drive on Nigerian roads without any form of molestation is the national certificate of roadworthiness.

This certificate is to indicate that your vehicle has passed all the criteria required to be on the road as regards safety and all its measures. To get this, an inspection would have been carried out on your vehicle by Vehicles Inspection Officers (VIOs) to ascertain this. Be sure to keep your vehicles in top shape in order to scale this hurdle.

3. Insurance certificate

The insurance certificate is insurance for cars, trucks, motorcycles, and other road vehicles. It provides financial protection against physical damage and/or bodily injury resulting from traffic collisions and against liability that could also arise therefrom.

4. Vehicle registration

The vehicle registration is a document that clearly indicates that a car has been duly registered under the Nigerian law and, as such, complies with the various regulations guiding this act.

5. Proof of ownership

This is to prove that you own the vehicle and can be gotten from the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO).

6. Hackney permit

The Hackney permit is another document that is required to drive freely on Nigerian roads and particularly on Lagos roads without any form of harassment.

To simply put it, the hackney permit is simply a license for vehicles below a certain weight category to carry goods within a state. This document should be issued to you at the point of registering your vehicle and does not require any form of inspection whatsoever.