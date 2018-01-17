2 babies reportedly found dead near Sokoto mosque

news

A disturbing image of two babies who were reportedly found dead near a mosque in Sokoto State, Nigeria, appears to be one of the major shock of the week.

The picture which has made rounds on the internet showed the corpses wrapped in plain African fabric, which may present as a gory sight to sensitive viewers .

No detail has surfaced concerning what might have facilitated their deaths.

Social media users have submitted differing opinion concerning the demise of the babies who were perceived to have been murdered at birth.

Some people on Instagram could not comprehend with the idea of how a person may have found the courage to kill the pair.

A make-up artist, Zuzu Mamman, who felt disturbed about the death of the babies made known her desire to have an opportunity to nurture kids in her comments which reads:

"Ya Allah I just want to ask for a favor! Kindly bring these kids my way at least few minutes after their mother drops them, May the almighty Allah Forgive us," she said.

Mamman suggests a woman who is not just driven by the disappointment that two lives were ended abruptly but also a passion to nurture.

This is perceived as a reason why a woman named Anuoluwapo Joshua reportedly abducted a a three-year-old girl named Patience at the Redemption Camp of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The abduction which occurred in July 2017, saw the little girl separated from her family until five months later when the suspect was apprehended.

According to Punch News, Patience's mother discovered that she was missing after returning from an errand. Since this period, there have been futile efforts to recover the little girl until recently.