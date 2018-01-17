Home > Gist > Metro >

2 babies reportedly found dead near Sokoto mosque

The dead babies are believed to have been intentionally murdered based on comment circulating the internet.

Two newborn babies were found dead at a mosque in Sokoto state, Nigeria. They are believed to have been killed. play

A disturbing image of two babies who were reportedly found dead near a mosque in Sokoto State, Nigeria, appears to be one of the major shock of the week.

The picture which has made rounds on the internet showed the corpses wrapped in plain African fabric, which may present as a gory sight to sensitive viewers.

No detail has surfaced concerning what might have facilitated their deaths.

Instagram users expressed concern regarding the death of the babies who are believed to have been murdered.

Social media users have submitted differing opinion concerning the demise of the babies who were perceived to have been murdered at birth.

Some people on Instagram could not comprehend with the idea of how a person may have found the courage to kill the pair.

A make-up artist, Zuzu Mamman, who felt disturbed about the death of the babies made known her desire to have an opportunity to nurture kids in her comments which reads:

"Ya Allah I just want to ask for a favor! Kindly bring these kids my way at least few minutes after their mother drops them, May the almighty Allah Forgive us," she said.

Mamman suggests a woman who is not just driven by the disappointment that two lives were ended abruptly but also a passion to nurture.

ALSO READ: Kidnap kingpin who collected ransom in Dollars arrested

This is perceived as a reason why a woman named Anuoluwapo Joshua reportedly abducted a a three-year-old girl named Patience at the Redemption Camp of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The abduction which occurred in July 2017, saw the little girl separated from her family until five months later when the suspect was apprehended.

Anuoluwapo Joshua kidnapped the little girl at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in July 2017. play 2 babies reportedly found dead near Sokoto mosque (Gistmaster)

 

According to Punch News, Patience's mother discovered that she was missing after returning from an errand. Since this period, there have been futile efforts to recover the little girl until recently.

This was confirmed by Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Ogun State, who mentioned that the suspect was apprehended at the youth center of the church camp ground located along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

