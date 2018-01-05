Home > Gist > Metro >

18-yr-old teen narrates how he was lured into joining Badoo

Four individuals of Igbo origin were paraded by the Lagos State Police in connection to the Badoo attacks.

Chibuzor Igwe was tricked into joining the Badoo cult group. play

(New Telegraph Online)
18-year-old Chibuzor Igwe, who was paraded on Thursday, January 4, 2018, at the Lagos State Police Command's headquarter in Ikeja, has disclosed how he was lured into the Badoo cult.

According to Punch News, the youngster who was earlier seeking for a job got introduced by one Obamoyegun Omotayo, alleged to be the leader of the terror group.

The police inspect the shrine of the herbalist. play

The police inspect the shrine of a Badoo herbalist.

(Vanguard News)

 

In his statement, the teenager revealed that he contacted the head who owns a number of cars because he wanted to be his driver.

“I am a Badoo member. Around November, I told Obamoyegun (Omotayo) that I wanted to be his driver because I saw him with new cars. He told me that it would take some time before he would give me the job," Igwe told Punch before Edgal Imohimi, the state police commissioner ordered that he and some other suspects be taken away.

The commissioner mentioned that Chibuzor Igwe's was apprehended during their last strike.

ALSO READ: 'I am not a Badoo sponsor, the police just want to frame me' - Businessman

He was arrested while trying to flee from the law at a location described as Alabo Street, Abule Osorun, Ibeshe, Ikorodu. This was where a family of three was attacked on Saturday, December 30, 2017.

Others also paraded by the police include Uche Igwe; a welder, believed to be the youth's elder brother,  Samuel Akaeze, a.k.a Samito; his wife, Gift Akaeze who provides information to gang members concerning where to attack; and a herbalist, Fatai Adebayo, a.k.a Adaripon.

Fatai Adebayo is the herbalist that has been fortifying the Badoo cult group with charms. play Badoo herbalist. (Vanguard News)

 

The latter who reportedly prepares 'juju' for members of the notorious cult group was captured earlier in the week. He was apprehended at his shrine in Imosan village, located around Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The arrest was confirmed in a press statement forwarded to Punch News by the Lagos police.

It detailed the activities of SP Chike Oti, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the aftermath of the arrest.

Some representatives of the gang who were taken into custody over the weekend told law enforcement officers about the involvement of the herbalist.

According to the police, the Badoo agents don't go for a killing without first consulting him. He reportedly administers an oath for the cultists.

The arrested Badoo members are mostly Igbos

Perhaps, what appears shocking and probably not surprising about the assemblage of Badoo men paraded in connection to wreaking havoc in Ikorodu is the fact that most of them are Igbos.

Chibuzor Igwe, Samuel Akaeze and Gift Akaeze were recruited by a Badoo commander called Obamoyegun Omotayo.

ALSO READ: Herbalist who prepares 'juju' for killer cult group captured by police [Photos]

Their involvement probably explains why they found so much ease killing people who have occasionally included women in the town.

Screengrab taken on January 2, 2018 from a video released the same day by Islamist group Boko Haram shows their leader Abubakar Shekau speaking in his first video message in months play Boko Haram (BOKO HARAM/AFP)

 

A similar reality applies to the Boko Haram terror group whose army are largely folks from countries such as Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

The insurgents are responsible for the deaths of thousands and are prominent for mass abductions including the 2014 kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls from Chibok, a Local Government Area of Borno State, Nigeria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

