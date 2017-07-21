Home > Gist >

Outrage as man chains houseboy with goats for days without food

Child Abuse Man chains, locks houseboy with goats for 4 days without food [Photos]

A wicked master has been called out after he allegedly chained and locked up his houseboy in a goat house for four days without food.

  • Published:

Child Abuse Mother of 7-yr-old boy tortured to death by father cries out
Child Abuse Father inserts electric heater into 10-yr-old son’s anus for being gay
Child Abuse Police arrest madam who brutalized maid, cuts her with hand saw
Child Abuse Father, stepmother torture child to death (Graphic Photos)
Child Abuse Man burns 8-yr-old stepson's hand for stealing N200
Father From Hell Dad burns daughter’s private parts, eyes, with iron
Dad From Hell Man arraigned for burning 4-yr-old daughter with electric heater
Child Abuse Evangelist arrested for brutalizing own children with cable in Jos (Video)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A concerned Nigerian has raised the alarm after a man was discovered to have chained his young houseboy and locked him in a goat shed for four days without food over an offense.

The wicked man who lives with his family at 5, Offin Canal, Lagos Island market, who is known to maltreat the young lad, went too far this time after he reportedly chained and locked up with the goats for days as punishment for a yet to be ascertained crime.

ALSO READ: "Child Abuse: Man brutalizes houseboy for allegedly stealing money (Photos)"

play The poor houseboy inside the goat house (Facebook)

This is how the man captured the unsavoury incident on his Facebook page:

“Please, this is what a man in Lagos Island market did to the houseboy staying with him. I think the right authorities should be invited. He needs to be brought to book.

How can someone padlock a child’s leg and throw him where goats stay for four days? And he locked the gate too.

Please help me share this but I want to remain anonymous. The house address is No 5, Offin Canal, Lagos Island market.”

ALSO READ: "Child Abuse: Woman tortures 9-yr-old houseboy, inserts broomstick inside penis"

play The abused boy chained inthe goat house (Facebook)

 

It is not yet known if the relevant authorities have moved in to arrest the wicked master over the inhuman treatment he meted out to this boy no matter the offense he could have committed.

More

In Ibadan Man breaks son's arm, throws him in fire for stealing [Video]
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo I need a sugar mummy as rich as...bullet
2 Hamburger Police arrest 2 men over transport union leader’s deathbullet
3 Trying God Kenya pastor crashes as attempts to fly to Jerusalem failsbullet

Gist

The murdered former Ambassador Ngam Nwachuckwu
Blame The Devil Taxi driver arrested for killing Ambassador, stealing SUV
9mobile's new brand identity
9mobile Telco's new brand identity still has room for improvement
Yusuf Ogundare (right) and Mohammed Adams
Gangster King Baale who faked his kidnap remanded in prison
This is one very worried woman (Illustration)
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Oyindamola should not leave her marriage