Man, 32, docked over alleged fraud of N260, 000

A 38-year-old man, Okechukwu Nwako, was on Friday arraigned in an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged fraud of N260,000.

The prosecutor, Insp. Taiwo Adegoke, told the court that Nwako, who is facing a one-count charge, committed the offense on March 2, 2016 at Service area, Osogbo.

Adegoke said the accused defrauded one Martins Oge of N260,000 during a business transaction between them.

He said the offense contravened section 421 of the criminal code cap 34 vol. 11 laws of Osun, 2003.

Nwako, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and his counsel, Mr Regenous Ugwu, prayed the Magistrate, Mrs Olubukola Awodele, to grant him bail in the most liberal terms.

The magistrate granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000 and two sureties in like sum.

Awodele said the sureties, who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, must attach two passport sized photographs to an affidavit of means.

She also said one of the sureties must be a civil servant and the other a closed relative to the accused.

The case was adjourned till November 11, for hearing.