Home > Gist >

Man, 32, docked over alleged fraud of N260, 000

In Osun Man, 32, docked over alleged fraud of N260, 000

The magistrate granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000 and two sureties in like sum.

  • Published:
Court gavel. play

Court gavel.

(Press)

Sharp Guy 40-year-old docked over alleged N480,000 auction fraud
Good For You Man docked for alleged misappropriation of printing papers worth N250,000
Day Of Reckoning Fake Herbalist docked for duping friends of N3.61m
In Lagos Man docked for alleged fraud
In Lagos Shoprite salesgirl docked for alleged theft of N554m
Busted! Police arraign 3 over N8m theft through SIM swap
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 38-year-old man, Okechukwu Nwako, was on Friday arraigned in an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged fraud of N260,000.

The prosecutor, Insp. Taiwo Adegoke, told the court that Nwako, who is facing a one-count charge, committed the offense on March 2, 2016 at Service area, Osogbo.

Adegoke said the accused defrauded one Martins Oge of N260,000 during a business transaction between them.

He said the offense contravened section 421 of the criminal code cap 34 vol. 11 laws of Osun, 2003.

Nwako, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and his counsel, Mr Regenous Ugwu, prayed the Magistrate, Mrs Olubukola Awodele, to grant him bail in the most liberal terms.

The magistrate granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000 and two sureties in like sum.

Awodele said the sureties, who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, must attach two passport sized photographs to an affidavit of means.

She also said one of the sureties must be a civil servant and the other a closed relative to the accused.

The case was adjourned till November 11, for hearing. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Red Alert MMM stages comeback, lure Nigerians with weekly promosbullet
2 Sexual Harassment Who is going to stop it?bullet
3 End Time Pastor makes members masturbate to make church floor sacredbullet

Gist

BMW power bike (Illustration)
Fast And Furious Auto mechanic in court over alleged theft of customer’s power bike
Murder
In Plateau 18-yr-old man kills mother over 'disappearance' charm
Debra Davis.
In US Houston woman on trial for murder after shooting cheating boyfriend
Hangman's noose
Psycho! Man sentenced to death by hanging for raping 3-yr-old stepdaughter