Home > Gist >

Jim Ovia pledges ₦250 million to the Lagos State Security

Jim Ovia Businessman pledges ₦250 million to the Lagos State Security trust fund

Jim Ovia pledges ₦250 million to the Lagos State Security trust fund

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Founder/Chairman, Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Jim Ovia, on Tuesday re-affirmed his support to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund by pledging an additional 150 percent of previous donations to the Trust Fund.

He made the announcement on behalf of Zenith Bank Board of Directors during the recently-concluded parley with the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on 6 March 2018 at the Lagos Means Business forum at Eko Hotels & Suites.

Mr. Ovia commended the Government of Lagos under Governor Ambode, for encouraging enabling environment for businesses in Lagos State, particularly pointing out the remarkable improvement in security across the state. According to Mr. Ovia, the Lagos State Security Trust Fund has become a model for other states across the federation. He thus encouraged other private sector stakeholders to increase their contribution in funding the security initiative.

While stating the nature of security in Lagos State, Mr. Ovia lauded the leadership style of Governor Ambode, likening the state to an incorporated enterprise being so efficiently run by its Chief Executive Officer, in this case, Executive Governor Ambode. 

The Lagos State Security Trust Fund was established on 3 September 2007 by the Lagos State Government as a public-private partnership for the improvement of security in Lagos State. Since its inception, Zenith Bank Plc has made contributions amounting to cumulative total of ₦650 million to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund.

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Naked Justice Young lady stripped naked for stealing boyfriend's money...bullet
2 Porn Business Nigeria joins the adult movie industrybullet
3 Nigerian Porn Free Thinkers Production spills all on the local adult...bullet

Related Articles

Coca Cola Check out the transformation of Gbagada Football Pitch
Science Student Tramadol user goes mad in Lagos
SoftCom Nigerian Engineers in Hijabs
Super Warrior Househelp sends boss to coma
Devil At Work Faulty brake kills man in Ogun

Gist

International Women's Day Why our women deserve to be celebrated everyday
Check out the transformation of Gbagada Football Pitch
Coca Cola Check out the transformation of Gbagada Football Pitch
A man who overdosed on Tramadol was tied to a metal door after an erratic behaviour displayed in public.
Science Student Tramadol user goes mad in Lagos
A car driver is the only life lost in an accident involving six persons in Abeokuta, Ogun State.
Devil At Work Faulty brake kills man in Ogun