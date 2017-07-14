Home > Gist >

In Lagos :  Passenger dies at Murtala Muhammed airport after arriving from US

A Nigerian man identified as Dada Isaac Olusola has died at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, shortly after returning from the United States.

Olusola, who was said to have arrived the country via an Emirates Airlines flight on Thursday, July 13, slumped at the screening point of the airport.

According to The Cable, he was quickly attended to and given medication by airport clinical personnel but he did not survive.

Medics said the passenger slumped around 4.18pm when he arrived and was pronounced dead at 5.34pm.

He was said to have died of cardiac arrest.

It was gathered that Olusola, with passport number A04501199, arrived from the US with his wife, who later took his remains to the morgue.

