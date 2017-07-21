Home > Gist >

'I caught my wife in my bed with our landlord'

Andrew has been married for 12 years but his wife, Oby, has been a source of heartbreak for him with her adulterous way of life. What should he do?

"Dear Pulse,

My name is Andrew, a 47-year-old man. I have been married to Oby for 10 years now with three lovely children but as it is now, I am not sure I would want to continue living with a woman who is an incurable flirt.

I got to know that my wife was adulterous when she was pregnant with our second child when she could give birth naturally.

You see, I am from Akwa Ibom State, the Annang speaking area and in my place, it is forbidden for a married woman to sleep with another man. It is called 'Ekpo Nka Awo' and it is a long standing tradition that forbids adultery.

Those who know of this tradition would know that it is taken very seriously and if a married woman commits adultery and uses the money she collects from the secret lover to cook for her husband, the husband would die.

On the other hand, she would find it difficult to give birth unless she confesses and some sacrifices are carried out. Many think this tradition is barbaric and archaic but it has been there from time immemorial and there is nothing anyone can.

So when Oby wanted to give birth, it was a big battle as she was in labour for many days until our people intervened and told her to confess if she had slept with another man and she did. It only after the sacrifice that she was able to give birth.

I was devastated but she begged me so much and our families also begged that I should forgive her and I had to succumb, especially because of our children.

Even after that, I have heard stories of her infidelity but since I did not catch her at it, I did not take any action until the last straw which has broken the Camel's back.

I was out of Lagos for two months to supervise a contract in Abuja but midway into the contract, I was recalled back to Lagos urgently and I did not have time to call my wife and tell her I was coming back.

I had to take a night bus to Lagos so that I could get to the office the next day. I got back to town very early, at about 5 am and took a taxi home.

When I got home, I went straight to our apartment upstairs and knocked on the door and heard my wife asking who it was and when I told her I was the one, I noticed that she took quite a while to open the door.

I walked into the apartment and made straight to the bedroom but she tried to stop me with some silly questions and some delay tactics that did not make any sense to me. In truth, I did not suspect anything but when I walked into the bedroom, someone pushed past me and made to run out of the room.

I did not know where the reflex action came over me but I dove straight at the man and caught him as he was about to run out. We started struggling and thinking it was a thief, I screamed and called on other tenants to come out and help me, thinking the person was a thief.

Our first son came out of their room when he heard the commotion and put on the light and that was when I realized it was my landlord I was struggling with. He was naked with only a boxer short.

I pinned him down as other tenants came out and everyone was shocked at the sight. Some young boys in the compound started slapping him and telling to confess what he was doing in my apartment.

While begging us to have mercy on him, my landlord confessed that he had been having an affair with my wife for many months and often sneaked into my apartment to have sex with her whenever I was away.

I was so ashamed and could have killed Oby if some men had not held me down. I made sure she packed her things that morning and leave my house.

Since then, she has been begging me to forgive her, promising to change and be a good wife and mother but I doubt if I would give her the chance to kill me.

Andrew."

Dear readers, this is another story of adultery, infidelity, and betrayal of trust. On Morning Teaser today, what would you advise Andrew to do?

What would you do if you catch your wife in bed with your landlord?»

