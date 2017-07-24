'I am full of regrets after sleeping with my boss' wife'

"Dear Pulse,

My name is Godfrey, a 28-year-old man. I work as a driver for businessman here in Lagos. I have been with him and his family for five years and they take me as one of them. In fact, I live in their boys' quarter while they feed me and take care of my needs.

My oga travels most of the time because of his business and could stay or many months before coming back and at such times, his wife goes out at will and even spends nights out, especially when the children go back to their boarding school.

But something happened last month that has left me with so much guilty feelings. It happened that my boss has been away for two months and the maid had also traveled to her village to see her sick mother, leaving me and madam all alone in the house.

That day, it had rained all day and the weather was so cold. After the rains, I decided to pump out some water that had flooded the compound and while I was at it, madam called me to come upstairs and do something for her.

This was not unusual as I used to go into their bedroom and helped them once in a while. I had on a boxer short and a t-shirt and told madam that I wanted to go and put on something better but she told me to come like that as what she wanted me to do for her was very urgent.

I went upstairs and knocked on their bedroom door and she told me to come inside. When I opened the door, I was shocked to meet Madam almost naked as she wore only a lingerie with no underwear and I could clearly see the outline of her firm breasts and private part.

I told her I was very sorry and made to turn back but she ordered me to come inside. When I hesitated, she walked up to me and grabbed me, asking me why I was behaving like a little boy and whether she was not desirable enough.

She told me clearly that she was sex-starved and wanted me to make love to her . I told her I could not do such as I saw her as my big sister and feared what my boss would do to me if he found out. But she doused my fear by asking me how oga would know as she would not tell him, neither would I do so.

To cut a long story short, I fell for the temptation and slept with my madam that day. I even spent the night in their bedroom and for the duration that the maid was away, it became a daily routine as we would stay indoors and have sex all day.

Even when the maid came back, madam would send her on errands that would take her many hours before coming back and we would have sex.

She would even sneak into my room at night or take me to hotels where we would have sex. Now oga is back and his wife does not want to stop sneaking around with me. It seems she is hooked on sex with me and is not letting go despite my protests.

Right now, I am full of guilt and fear what would happen if oga finds out that I am sleeping with his wife. I don't know if I should tell him what is going on. I need advice, please.

Godfrey."