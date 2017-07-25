Home > Gist >

Disgraced former beauty queen releases music

Chidinma Okeke

The disgraced former beauty queen who was enmeshed in a messy lesbian sex scandal has released a musical single entitled 'Friends.'

Barely a year after she became an Internet sensation following her Cucumber/lesbian sex tape scandal, dethroned Miss Anambra Beauty Queen, Chidinma Okeke has gone into music.

The 20-year-old Okeke who dropped a musical single titled 'Friends' a few days ago, told Channels TV in an interview that the sex scandal nearly ruined her life and the lessons she learned during the period made her stronger.

Okeke added that the aftermath of the scandal has made her not to trust anyone again and also narrated how her family stood by her and how she overcame what she described as the most trying period of her life.

“I was able to heal with the help of God and my family. I talked to myself because I know I had so much to give out there.

I was surrounded with people that were encouraging me to move on with what I wanted to do and not give up on my dreams and I took their advice. Now I am a stronger and better person.”

Miss Chidinma Okeke play Chidinma Okeke is now a musician (dailypost)

 

Speaking on the inspiration for the music, the disgraced beauty queen said:

“What inspired the song was after the whole crisis, the incident was centralized on friends, so I thought to do music about the whole stuff and that is how friends came about.

Where I am now, I live my life and I have actually healed but I am still having trust issues anyway but whatever you are going through in life, just look on the bright side because in every storm there is always hope.

It is in our stormy periods God intervenes and opens doors for us so never lose hope and never give up on yourself," she explained in the interview.

Recall that in October 2016, the Orumba North born Okeke who was crowned Miss Anambra in 2015, was dethroned after a video of her engaging in a lesbian sex became viral.

In the video, a lady was seen using a huge Cucumber to pleasure the beauty queen, a scandal that blew out of proportion with Okeke going underground, forcing her family members to cry out that she could harm herself as a result.

