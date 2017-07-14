Home > Gist >

Community disgrace old woman caught having sex with lover

'Konji Na Bastard' Community disgrace old woman caught having sex with lover

An old woman who was caught having sex with a younger man in a bush in Ebonyi State was given the disgrace of her life.

  • Published:
The disgraced Ebonyi couple play

The disgraced Ebonyi couple

(Facebook)

An old woman who was caught having sex with her younger lover was given the disgrace of her life by members of her community in Amauzu Mkpoghoro, Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

According to Egonnia Oko, a member of the community who witnessed the ugly scene and posted it on Facebook, the old woman who is probably in her 60s, was caught with the young man making love in a bush and were forcefully paraded around the community half naked.

The disgraced lovers were also forced to dance to the beating of drums by the villagers after which they were chased out of the community with their belongings as people felt their act was an abomination and could bring calamity to the land.

This is how Oko captured the shameful scene.

"I wonder why this woman did this. This old woman was caught making love with this young guy in Amauzu Mkpoghoro in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

She was made to dance around Afikpo with her baby daddy. What a shameful act."

play

 

However, many people have been condemning members of the community for the act believing the lovers have a right to their privacy and what they did was nothing that could warrant such embarrassment and ostracism.

